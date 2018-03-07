Students have expressed disappointment with Betsy DeVos after the education secretary visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. While DeVos told reporters that she'd met with some of them, a number of Parkland students say DeVos straight-up ignored them. Reporters who were in the room say DeVos then abruptly ended a press conference she held to discuss her visit to the school, where 17 people had been killed in a mass shooting last month, after answering only a few questions.

More to come...