In the wake of the horrific February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, many of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors took to activism to make their voices heard on American gun violence. One of them, David Hogg, is now eyeing Congress, according to his remarks in an interview with New York Magazine published on Monday. Although Hogg is only 18 years old right now — thus, not eligible to run for a congressional seat — he said he would materialize those plans as soon as he turns 25.

"I think I’ve come to that conclusion,” he told New York Magazine. "I want to be at least part of the change in Congress." He pointed to Republicans as being "successful" when it came to youth engagement. "The reason Republicans are successful right now is because they’re empowering young people," Hogg said. "Older Democrats just won’t move the f*ck off the plate and let us take control."

The Parkland activist made clear that he was not intimidated by some right-wingers' baseless attacks on him as a "crisis actor." Hogg said, "If somebody is stupid enough to try anything on us, that will make the movement even stronger."

New York Magazine's Lisa Miller reported that the student activist has already completed a bus tour with his peers at the March For Our Lives organization. Now, he will join other Parkland survivors on getting young eligible Americans interested and active in voting during the midterm elections.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

