There's good news and there's great news, which do you want to hear first? They both center around Enchanted sequel updates, so it's hard to go wrong. Patrick Dempsey, who starred in the original film over a decade ago sat for an interview with Entertainment Tonight in which he spilled on all things sequel. The good news from Patrick Dempsey's Enchanted 2 update is that after years of anticipation, it sounds like the followup is already pretty far along in the process, and the great news is that the actor even let slip a few details about the rumored plot. So sit back, relax, and start getting excited about Enchanted 2, because it sounds like it could be a reality sooner rather than later.

According to Dempsey, the sequel's team of writers is "in the process of working on the book, the lyrics and the musical aspects." And while, sure, it'd be nice to hear that things were a little further along, like into filming or even with a finalized script, this is still a refreshing update. After all, fans were first teased with the potential name of this project — Disenchanted — all the way back in 2015. And that was already eight years after the 2007 premiere of the beloved original, so Disney is really making us work for every new nugget of information.

And Dempsey seems to be on the same page as the fans; he confirmed to ET that he and Amy Adams are totally down to reprise their roles as Robert Phillip and Giselle, respectively, assuming that the film goes forward.

But, before fans get too excited, they should know that an Enchanted sequel isn't yet confirmed. "We'll see what happens," he told ET, before continuing:

"I think it's such a beloved movie we need to make sure it's right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she's an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We'll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that's the important thing. If it happens, then we do it."

By the sound of it, Dempsey is very much hedging his bets. The 52-year-old also emphasized that he hasn't seen a script or officially signed on, seemingly as unwilling as the rest of us to get his hopes up too high. All he was willing to say is that "we've been talking about it, and I'm just waiting for them to go through the process," adding, "It's a tough one to redo so we'll see…"

But elsewhere in the piece, maybe buoyed by that trademark Giselle sunniness, Dempsey was optimistic enough to speculate on what the future might hold for the two leads. And he even pitched a potential Disenchanted plot! The actor mused:

"He's probably 10 years older and [Giselle and Robert] are still together. They have a child together and I think they are battling what it means to be getting older and I think she wants to go back to Andalasia so she doesn't have to age. I think that's what it is, I don't know but we will see."

Obviously there's no official confirmation just yet, but these are exciting hints as to where Enchanted's second chapter could lead audiences. Just cross your fingers that you won't have to wait three more years to get another hint about the sequel.