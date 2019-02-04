After the big Super Bowl game in Atlanta on Sunday, the New England Patriots bagged their sixth title. While President Donald Trump hasn't extended an invitation yet, champion teams usually visit the White House to celebrate. But the Patriots' Duron Harmon has already said that he'll pass on the possibility, according to TMZ Sports on Monday.

A grinning Harmon told the website that he did not plan to go because "they don't want me in the White House." The Patriots' safety added that it would be "dope" if he could do what the 2018 NBA champion team, Golden State Warriors, did: visit former president Barack Obama to celebrate their victory. "Hey, Obama," Harmon told TMZ. "Come holler at me, man. We love you over here."

Harmon is one of the Patriots' most well-known players. Some have dubbed him "The Closer" for his ability to save the game at the very last minute. On Sunday night, living up to that nickname, Harmon stepped in after Patriots' safety Patrick Chung got an arm injury.

This won't be the first time a Patriots player has opted to stay out of the White House. After the team won the 2017 Super Bowl, Trump invited the Patriots to the White House, but players like quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Danny Amendola refused to go.

Some people might think sports and politics are two entirely separate lanes but in the recent past, football players and the president have openly and verbally sparred with each other over certain things. In June, 2018, the Super Bowl champion team of the year, Philadelphia Eagles, came under the spotlight after Trump disinvited the Eagles from coming to the White House to celebrate their huge win.

The yanked invitation came after some Eagles players said they refused to attend the White House celebration due to Trump's policies. On Twitter, Trump said, "The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

The NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) and Trump have also disagreed with each other over the latter's position on football players who kneel during the American anthem. While Trump said in September, 2017, that the NFL should kick out players who kneel, the NFLPA said in a press statement that it was "extremely disappointed in the statements made by" Trump and added that "no man or woman should have to choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights" to free speech.

While some Eagles players and the NFLPA gave their reasons, it's not clear why Harmon doesn't want to go to the White House to celebrate his team's Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

But the safety's name is now an addition to the list of NFL athletes who have said no to hanging out with Trump. And he may not be the last one to do so.