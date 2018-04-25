Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt is carrying on his late wife's hunt for the truth. As rumors swirled Wednesday that police in California may have arrested a suspect believed to be a notorious serial killer and rapist from a decades-old cold case, Oswalt's Golden State Killer tweets made it clear he wanted to question the suspect on behalf of his wife, true-crime writer Michelle McNamara. The Golden State Killer is alleged to have carried out at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes, and more than a hundred burglaries in California between 1976 and 1986. Uncovering the Golden State Killer's true identity had become McNamara's life work up until her death.

Although McNamara passed away unexpectedly in 2016 while in the midst of researching and writing a book about the Golden State Killer, Oswalt pushed to have her book completed after her death. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer was published earlier this year thanks largely to Oswalt's commitment and engagement with his wife's work. Now, amid news that police may have arrested a suspect in the case, Oswalt is once again looking to close another chapter on his wife's work.

"If they've really caught the #GoldenStateKiller I hope I get to visit him," Oswalt tweeted Wednesday. "Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that [McNamara] wanted answered in her 'Letter To An Old Man' at the end of #IllBeGoneInTheDark."

"I hope you got him, Michelle," the comedian wrote Wednesday in an earlier tweet. "I hope THEY got him."

