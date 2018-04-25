The person behind an infamous series of murders, rapes, and thefts in the 1970s and '80s may have finally been caught. The Daily Beast reports that a suspect in the "Golden State Killer" case was arrested on Wednesday morning in Sacramento County. Joseph James DeAngelo, who is 72 years old, was taken into custody on two counts of murder.

The FBI has offered up to $50,000 to anyone who could tip off the bureau with information that would lead investigators to the Golden State Killer, who is also known as the East Area Rapist. On its page about the murderer — listed under the "Most Wanted" section of the website — the bureau notes that the killer committed around 12 homicides, 45 rapes, and "multiple residential burglaries" from 1976 to 1986. He is believed to have been a white man with light hair around 5'10" tall. He was estimated to have been in his 20's at the time of the crimes and is now thought to be between the ages of 60 and 75.

Some referenced Michelle McNamara, the deceased author of a book on the murderer called I'll Be Gone in the Dark.

McNamara helped bring greater attention to the case in recent years, according to The Sacramento Bee. She died in 2016 while working on I'll Be Gone in the Dark, which was published posthumously in February of this year and became a New York Times bestseller.

McNamara deeply believed that the Golden State Killer would be found one day, despite the fact that over 30 years had passed since he was known to have committed his last crime.

"After May 4, 1986, you disappear," she wrote in a "letter" to the murderer in her book. "Some think you died. Or went to prison. Not me. I think you bailed when the world began to change. [...] Technology improves. You cut out when you looked over your shoulder and saw your opponents gaining on you."

