In an effort to separate herself from her father, Paul Manafort's daughter filed paperwork to change her surname last week, according to several reports, and the decision has been at least several months coming.

"I would like my new name to be Jessica Anne Bond, in place of my present name," Jessica Manafort said in her court filing, according to the New York Post.

Jessica has been using the name Jess Bond as an alias since at least July, when she released the film Rosy, which she wrote and directed. The alias replaces her father's last name with her mother's maiden name, according to several reports.

"I am a passionate liberal and a registered Democrat and this has been difficult for me. Although I am 'the daughter of,' I am very much my own person and hopefully people can realize that," Jessica told The Los Angeles Times earlier this summer, when her film came out. She also told the paper that she was currently in the process of legally altering her surname at the time.

She further explained that she chose Bond as a last name "not to hide, but to separate myself from everything going on because it has nothing to do with me or my work."

