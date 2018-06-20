People Are Straight-up Obsessed With These 31 Ridiculously Clever Products On Amazon Prime

One minute a product is just a glimmer in the eye of some clever inventor or designer — then suddenly you look around, you talk with your friends, and it's everywhere. What makes something go viral? Word of mouth, social media, and Amazon have played more than just an incidental role in the spread of hot products. When you consider the number and variety of crazy clever products available through Amazon Prime alone, it's easy to see why this retail giant is a top source for trend-hunters looking to hunt down or get a piece of the latest must-haves.

Now, it's not only the easy and convenient availability to order products on Amazon that make certain things stand out. It's the passionate reviewers that swear up and down these things have saved them time, money, and their patience from wearing away. So even though a vegetable scrubber doesn't seem like a product that produces an obsessive amount of fans — surprise! It does. So when hundreds or thousands of reviewers are standing by masks made with clay, cleansers with ingredients like milk, and jogger pants? You take notice.

Here's a look at some other Amazon Prime sensations that have people buzzing.

Amazon Full Circle The Ring Bamboo Vegetable Cleaning Brush $5 AmazonBuy Now As attractive as it is efficient, this vegetable brush is the eco-friendly choice to clean up all your produce. Crafted from renewable bamboo with recycled tampico fiber bristles, it's the ultimate sustainable kitchen tool — while also remaining tough enough to stand up to daily use. The rounded handle is comfortable for vigorous usage, and the design provides a lovely accent in your kitchen. It's suitable for all kinds of fruits and vegetables, too.

Amazon Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Mask $49 AmazonBuy Now The official freakout over this mask started about six months ago when this brand moved 60,000 units of their one and only product in just over two months. (That's a lot of freaking masks.) Why? Exhibit one: Australian pink clay, a natural ingredient that detoxifies the skin, draws impurities and oils out of pores and minimizes their appearance. On top of this hero ingredient, the brand adds in aloe vera to soothe, Australian kelp, organic mangosteen, and kakadu plum to brighten.

Amazon Ranphyxk Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat $7 AmazonBuy Now This silicone mat is universally favored by beauty lovers far and wide for its ability to remove dirt, excess makeup, and bacteria from brushes. This one features seven different textured nubs, helpfully labeled in the event you're unsure how to proceed: Simply add some warm water, soap, and lather away for a deeper clean. The suction cups on the mats reverse help it stay put while you work, and it's portable, too.

Amazon Halcent Cordless Multi Grooming Kit $22 AmazonBuy Now This brilliant little device is designed to help remove that peach fuzz if — and only if — it bugs you, while also offering a head to eliminate pesky nose hairs, one to trim your brows, and another to shave your legs, underarms, and bikini area if so desired. It's small enough to travel with and battery-operated, so it's easy to operate and convenient for storage. The wonderful thing about facial depilation: It's also an excellent way to leave your skin glowing, since it removes dead skin, too!

Amazon TangN Vacuum Straw Vacuum Attachment $5 AmazonBuy Now This attachment will enable you to get the dirt from those hard-to-reach places that otherwise go neglected by your vacuum: The gaps on your keyboard. The slats on your blinds. Between your sofa cushions. In your drawers. Your baseboards. In the car — and much, much more. It's suitable for most standard-size vacuum cleaner hoses, attaches easily, and the straws on the head both get into those cracks and crevices and ensure that no other stray detritus is picked up. The set includes one adapter and two straw heads.

Amazon Elgato eve Switch & Power Meter $45 AmazonBuy Now The smart home sector is bigger than ever, and this switch is a cost-effective way to dip your toe into this arena. Connect it easily using Bluetooth technology, then control your devices with your voice via any enabled device (such as Siri). Assign custom names to your devices, combine them into groups, and create scenes to control multiple home settings in just one step — and you can monitor your energy usage on all connected devices with the free app.

Amazon Sano Silk Mask $13 AmazonBuy Now You've seen the hashtag, but the original K-beauty peeling face mask is super expensive and gets back-ordered all the time. Try this highly-rated alternative that will be at your door in just two days. Unlike other similar masks, this one doesn't have to be mixed, so no mess and no cleanup. This preparation combines 16 botanical extracts with key skin peptides to tighten and brighten skin. One reviewer writes: "VERY Impressed!! Quick and easy to apply, dried quickly, removal was fast, result was impressive."

Amazon HOTPOP Popcorn Popper $14 AmazonBuy Now Crafted from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, this bowl made to whip up popcorn quickly with regular kernels and no oil. Get up to 15 cups of fresh, hot popcorn in under four minutes for movie night, all without the muss and fuss of stovetop popping. Once you're done, this dishwasher-safe bowl collapses down to half its size for easy storage.

Amazon Toulon Gentle Milk Cleanser $11 AmazonBuy Now Milk cleansers are terrific because — since they are lacking in soapy surfactants — they're incredibly gentle on your skin. This formula from Toulon has gained a cult following thanks to its extra boost of lactic acid, an alphahydroxy acid (AHA), to exfoliate and help control breakouts. Versatile and suitable for most skin types, this cleanser also includes fruit extracts, aloe, vitamins, and antioxidants, and is paraben-, fragrance-, and cruelty-free.

Amazon Mami Wata Infusion Pitcher Set $25 AmazonBuy Now An infusion pitcher can be a terrific asset to those trying to drink more water, and this set lets you go all in on making different flavor varieties at home. Shatterproof and dishwasher-safe, it comes with a clear insert to steep your fruits and herbs, and the lid is hermetically-sealed to prevent leakage while pouring. Meanwhile, this set is also heat-resistant and comes with a stainless steel insert, enabling you to brew and serve hot tea, or infuse and serve iced tea. Also included is a silicone ice maker to add even more fun and dimension to cold beverages.

Amazon Moon Juice Beauty Dust $38 AmazonBuy Now Moon Juice dust are a big deal among some celebrities and beauty bloggers, and this one is no exception. Modeled on an ancient Chinese super-blend to combat stress and "preserve your beauty and radiance from within," it contains pearl, goji berry, ashwagandha root, stevia, and several other natural herbal ingredients you may not recognize or be able to pronounce — all in powder form. Just mix it into warm water, milk, or a smoothie daily too boost your complexion. Of course, before adding any supplement to your diet, be sure to check with your primary care doctor to see if it's right for you.

Amazon Starter Women's Jogger Pants (XS-XL) $25 AmazonBuy Now These joggers are one piece in a line of activewear Starter is producing exclusively for Amazon Prime, and they're comfy AF. The legacy brand is back to play for real with the many little touches incorporated in these ultra-soft fleece bottoms, including tapered legs, ribbed cuffs, and a drawcord at the waist. Also, it has on-seam pockets (yay!) and a printed inside waistband.

Amazon Progressive Prepworks Snap Fit Measuring Spoons $13 AmazonBuy Now Eliminate the annoying task of cleaning all your measuring spoons every time you use just on and clean up your utensil drawers at the same time — all with these handy spoons. The center tab on each snaps together for storage to keep them organized and neat in your drawer, and they detach easily so you'll be able to use only the one you need at any given moment. Also, one end of each side is narrow to enable easy access to most spice jars, while the opposite end is rounded to permit measurement of liquids without spilling.

Amazon PURGGO Natural Bamboo Charcoal Odor Eliminator $11 AmazonBuy Now Remove the wetness and odor from your shoes naturally with these purifiers. They work courtesy of arguably this year's all-around hero ingredient, activated charcoal — plus, the truly amazing thing about these natural wonders is that they're useful wherever odor lurks. Hang one in your closet, put one over the litter box — just recharge your bags in direct sunlight once a month and they're good to freshen the air for one year.

Amazon Total Pillow, $15, Amazon Buy Now Shaped like a flower, this pillow is the total solution for all your comfort needs, whether you're headed on a long-haul trip, into the office, or even out to the ballpark to take in the game. Fold it in half and support your neck, use it behind your back or around your waist as a lumbar support, or lay it underneath you to ease the pressure on your hipbones while seated. It's also great while traveling — just put the center over the handle of your rolling bag and you're on your way.

Norpro My Favorite Spatula $6 AmazonBuy Now You'll be glad you bought this one-piece kitchen accessory the next time a tricky cooking or baking task is at hand — because nearly 1,300 Amazon reviewers swear by it. It's crafted from strong, flexible, highly heat-resistant nylon, and features beveled edges with a narrow blade — perfect to slide underneath difficult foods like brownies and eggs. It's also great for omelets, fish, and crepes.

Amazon RXWLKJ Little Lights $21 AmazonBuy Now Not only do these lights solve an age-old dilemma we all face — yes, I actually do need to be able to see where I'm going down the stairs, despite the fact that there's no light nearby and no outlets anywhere to be seen — and they also enable you to affordably install feature lighting in your home wherever you'd like, without the time and expense of having an electrician do all the requisite wiring. The advanced 3M adhesives affix these lights so they stay put, too.

Amazon Miss Gorgeous Macaron Blenders $8 AmazonBuy Now Macarons date back to the 16th century, but they're everywhere right now, and the beauty counter is no exception: Check out these latex makeup blenders, for example. These are made from high-quality, antibacterial-treated latex, and are suitable for all types of makeup application. The size is great for travel, and they're perfect for gift-giving also.

Amazon Lucas' Papaw Ointment $9 AmazonBuy Now What else are the Australians holding out on us? This ointment is made from papaya and treats everything: Eczema, chapped lips, bee stings, diaper rash, and even hemorrhoids. It's a cult sensation among international travelers — seriously, scads of people swear by this stuff — and now, of course, you can have it delivered right to your door courtesy of Amazon Prime!

Amazon Sungwoo Foldable Keyboard $13 AmazonBuy Now When typing on the smaller keyboard of your laptop has got you down, unfurl this swell foldable keyboard and revel in all the extra room. Crafted from high-intensity, high-elasticity silicone, it's dust- and water-resistant, and cleans easily with water or alcohol. Not only is it perfect for travel, it also supports plug-and-play functionality — no drivers required — and it even works with Android phones.

Amazon FIBI Cold Roller $15 AmazonBuy Now Headaches? Need to refresh your skin? Try this roller that tackles both. It features two heads to bring the chill: one that's crafted from stainless steel for a super deep freeze, and one that's blue gel. Pop both in the freezer, and you have a super-cold rolling experience that's great for de-puffing and restoring circulation to your face and reducing redness post-treatment. This unique roller also works wonders for migraine sufferers and anyone with a sunburn, plus it's great for easing kids' burns without getting them wet.

Amazon Wonder Hanger $30 AmazonBuy Now Get your closet in order with this multiplex hanger system that keeps your clothes organized and wrinkle-free. It's ideal for heavy garments as well as for expanding the size of small closets — add two or even three garments to a single slot in order to make space in your dorm or city apartment go even further. It's perfect for maximizing off-season storage, too!

Amazon Life Miracle Nano Sponge $11 AmazonBuy Now Made from two unique weaves of proprietary Nanolon fiber, this sponge doesn't even need soap to wash up — it's like a magnet for dirt, grease, and grime. That means these commercial-grade sponges are great for the environment, enabling you to dramatically reduce the load of chemicals you'll use in the kitchen and around the house, too. Plus, NanoSponges stay fresh and odor-free for 30 days.

Amazon FineVine Foot & Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 AmazonBuy Now This spray is the last word in natural deodorizer for your feet and shoes. Using a powerful combination of peppermint, thyme, tea tree, eucalyptus, and other essential oils, this spray kills the bacteria that are actually the source of the odor in the first place. Suitable for all types of shoes, this spray also hydrates and moisturizes your feet and relieves itchiness.

Amazon Hot Tools Deep Waver $44 AmazonBuy Now If you're a fan of the loose, beachy waves, you see all over the 'Gram, there's a good chance this deep waver might be behind them. This iron features variable heat settings up to 430 degrees, so it's suitable for any hair type. Its ceramic plates radiate far-infrared heat to preserve hair's natural moisture, while tourmaline produces ions to seal the hair cuticle and increase shine. Your hair will be on point — thanks to science!

Amazon OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler $7 AmazonBuy Now This affordable device is beloved by foodies all over the Internet for its simplicity and ease of use. Simply insert the garlic cloves into the tube, and its unique shape keeps the garlic inside while you roll it back and forth and depress slightly. The cloves come out clean, and the peels remain inside — simply rinse to remove the peels. Bonus: Your hands stay scent-free, no matter how much garlic you use!

Amazon Gideon Quilted Acupuncture Foot Massager $40 AmazonBuy Now Whether or not you work on your feet, this massager will make them feel like heaven. The device features eight 3-D nodes that move like a masseuse — and it's heated to keep your toes cozy while you're working out the knots. The soft plush fabric is incredibly comfortable, and the remote control lets you turn the heat on and move the nodes clockwise or counter-clockwise.

Amazon Meta-C Natural Sandalwood Comb $11 AmazonBuy Now With the natural anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties imparted by the oil present in its grain, this sandalwood comb isn't just pretty — it's naturally excellent at cultivating a healthy head of hair. With its wide teeth, this comb is also excellent at detangling, and leaves your hair static-free, too. It even naturally imparts a light aroma of sandalwood, which is said to calm the mind, ease stress, and soothe nervousness and tension.

Amazon OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer $15 AmazonBuy Now Spiralized noodles have long been all the rage, and this device provides a simple and accessible way to enjoy these healthy treats. Insert the non-slip grip into the veggie of choice, and spiral away. Make as much as you like, or as little: This device gives puts the control literally in your hands, and makes it fun to make good food enjoyable. It's dishwasher-safe, and stores easily, too.

Amazon Underarmed Natural Deodorant Stick $16 AmazonBuy Now Eliminating aluminum from body products is a good idea, but who wants to sacrifice functionality to do so? This deodorant offers the best of both health and well-being with its coconut oil and beeswax-based formulation that gains its efficacy from lavender, eucalyptus, and honey. It stops the bacteria that causes odor, and leaves behind a subtle fresh scent from the therapeutic-grade oils used in the blend.