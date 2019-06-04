Queen Elizabeth has held her position for decades, which means that she's well-versed in handling a litany of foreign dignitaries and leaders. But, in a multitude of ways, Trump is unlike other U.S. presidents, and some have suggested that she's been signaling a personal distaste for him in a few subtle and different ways. Essentially, people think Queen Elizabeth shaded Trump, largely using symbolism and quiet jabs.

Notably, this is not the first time that people have made similar speculations. The last time Trump visited, many considered whether or not Queen Elizabeth shaded the American president via her selection of brooches. The concept, of course, is not unheard of. There is a storied history of dignitaries and diplomats using their fashion choices to send direct — or sneaky — messages to their peers.

Given the British Royal Family's commitment to good manners, as well as their relatively apolitical position, it's highly unlikely that Queen Elizabeth — or anyone close to her — would ever confirm that she purposely shaded a visiting U.S. president. But, thanks to social media, the people of the internet have been able to follow Trump's UK visit closely — and that includes speculating about how it's actually been going down, behind closed doors.

A Potentially Shady Brooch Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images During her first meeting with Trump, which took place on Monday, Queen Elizabeth opted to wear a brooch that she has worn many times before, Marie Claire reports. Although not festooned with overt symbolism, as many of the brooches she wore during the last Trump visit appeared to be, Monday's option was significant, nonetheless. It's no secret that U.S. presidents are limited to serving two four-year terms in the White House. Monarchs, on the other hand, typically serve for life. It's entirely possible, Marie Claire points out, that the Queen opted for a longtime favorite brooch in order to convey the message that, while the U.S. presidency is important, her own leadership has a storied, lengthy history.

A Speech Praising International Cooperation WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images At a Monday night banquet, Queen Elizabeth took a few moments to address her attendees. During her speech, she praised international bodies who work together to preserve peace, The Washington Post reports. “After the shared sacrifices of the Second World War, Britain and the United States worked with other allies to build an assembly of international institutions, to ensure that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated,” the Queen said, per the Post. She continued, “While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace." These remarks may not seem shocking at face value, but Trump, as the Post points out, does not have a great history with international organizations and agreements like the United Nations, NAFTA, or the European Union. That the Queen specifically chose to praise organizations like those during her address could potentially have been a message to her guest, per the Post.

A Powerful Tiara WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images It's not just about brooches. During Monday night's banquet, The Independent reports that Queen Elizabeth wore a tiara that is rumored to have some serious powers: warding off evil and sickness. The Burmese Ruby Tiara was made for the queen in 1973, according to Royal Exhibitions. It is encrusted with 96 precious rubies. "The number of stones represent the number of diseases that the Burmese people believe can afflict the human body," the tiara's description reads. "They credit the ruby with prophylactic properties guarding the wearer not only against illness, but also against evil." Of course, the Queen's decision to wear that particular tiara could have been just a coincidence. But that didn't stop onlookers from speculating over a hidden meaning, per The Independent.