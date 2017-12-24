Personal Goals To Make In 2018, Based On Your Sign

Thankfully, the epic dumpster fire of 2017 is almost over. And, astrologically speaking, this past year has been difficult for most of the zodiac signs. However, out of difficultly comes opportunity, and here's what you should work on in 2018 based on your sign to take advantage of the infinite possibilities coming your way. Personally, 2017 has been a dark and twisty spiral for me, culminating with me and my roommate getting a 60-day notice to move out of our house a week before the holidays.

While sometimes obstacles make me want to climb into bed and pull the covers over my head, chaos and uncertainty also inspire me to spring into action with the ferocity of Lorelai Gilmore searching for coffee. If 2017 has been your rock bottom, and you find yourself humming the lyrics to Counting Crows' "Long December," A long December and there's reason to believe, Maybe this year will be better than the last ... the good news is that 2018 is predicted to be a better year for everyone, so bring it on. "The year opens with a powerful Mars/Jupiter conjunction in no-nonsense Scorpio. This keeps you going where you want to go in life," Horoscope.com noted on its website.

"It also brings a big injection of energy that powers your days and your long-range career and family plans. The sun, Venus, and Pluto clustered in pragmatic Capricorn will keep you grounded and on track. Enhanced charm and more pleasant social interactions are powerful additions to your life-skills toolbox, too." So, if you're ready to kiss the difficulties of 2017 goodbye, here's what you should focus on in 2018 to make the most of your celestial opportunities.

1 Aries, Embrace Relationships & Career Giphy Aries, as the first sign in the zodiac, you are a natural-born trendsetter who succeeds at whatever you put your mind to, even when presented with obstacles that would discourage other signs. And, 2018 is the year when you have opportunities to deepen your personal relationships, and make major strides in your career — if you commit to putting in the work. "Pluto remains in your career sector all year, and he’s got company now with Saturn at the start of a tour in this sector as well," The Dark Pixie Astrology noted on its website. "This brings great energy to your career, your goals, your life path, and your direction, and now may be the time to bring great focus, discipline, and hard work toward what you want in life."

2 Taurus, Take Control Of Your Career Giphy Taurus, 2018 is the year where you'll have the opportunity to take charge of your career like a boss. Your stubborn and hardworking nature will serve you well in the coming year. Whether you want to take your career in a new direction, or advance in your current field, the stars are aligning to make it happen during the first six months of 2018. "The February 15 solar eclipse occurs in your career and goals sector, and this can be a great time to work harder with your career, make strides with your goals, and set new goals," The Dark Pixie Astrology wrote. "You can be more enthusiastic about your path, can embark on a new direction, and can take advantage of opportunities to achieve your goals and make things happen."

3 Gemini, Clean Your Karmic House Giphy Gemini, if 2017 has made you realize that you've been surrounding yourself with a lot of negative energy, 2018 is the ideal time to get rid of it. Clean your karmic house by cutting ties with "friends" who drain your energy, and don't have your best interests at heart. Overall, 2018 is a time for you to assess all of your relationships. "You may need to get rid of some people from your life that you don’t feel a strong connection to, and work on strengthening the connections you have with others," The Dark Pixie Astrology advised. "Mars is in this sector mid-March through mid-May, bringing more focus and energy to this, and is retrograde (appears to move backward) in this sector the second half of August, which can bring out problems or issues with intimacy or your intimate relationships that you need to address."

4 Cancer, Go After What You Want Giphy Cancer, if you've been struggling to get what you want and need, all of the obstacles will disappear for you in 2018, creating a clear path for you to go after your dreams. This is the year to pursue everything you want. From love, to career, to travel, to a new home, the possibilities are endless for the crab. "2018 is an open book for you, Cancer. You have access to all that the stars have to offer. If it's work, family, finances, love, or anything else, there will be a planet ready to give you a hand," Horoscope.com noted on its website. "Jupiter retrograde in emotional Scorpio from March through early July makes you even more psychic. Afterward, see through obstacles to happier, more successful conclusions."

5 Leo, Cultivate Your Ideal Home Giphy Leo, while you're usually the sign that's out doing all of the things, 2018 is an ideal time to focus cultivating what you want from your home life. From your relationships, to where you want to live, and what you want that to look like, harness 2018's cosmic energy to make your home life as exciting and beautiful and your social life. "Some might take on a roommate for example, or bring more friends to their home. Others might pool resources with a partner and move in together," Cafe Astrology wrote on its website. "Entertaining in the home can be emphasized if that is something that makes you happy. Otherwise, you can experience a stronger sense of peace and privacy in your home life."

6 Virgo, Focus On Expressing Yourself Giphy Virgo, if self-doubt has been holding you back, the planets are aligning in 2018 to shower you with some much needed confidence to express yourself, and take your personal and professional goals to the next level. Get rid of any limiting beliefs that have stopped you from going after what you want, because in 2018 if you want it — it's yours. "You are ready to take on big projects. Your confidence in the future is very strong during this cycle that has been with you since October 2017 and will continue to encourage a positive frame of mind and can-do attitude until November 2018," Cafe Astrology explained. [...] "Romance and work can be tied together in some significant way. Some of you could be working hard on, and putting a lot of effort into, creative hobbies or pastimes."

7 Libra, Show Me The Money Giphy Libra, if your finances are in shambles, 2018 is when everything is going to turn around. And, as a Libra who's been on a financial rollercoaster for the past 18 months, this is fabulous news. "Until November 8, 2018, money, personal possessions, and self-worth continue to expand, increase, improve, and grow," Cafe Astrology noted. "Your desire for security and comfort is hearty now, and you’ll pursue these things with more confidence and verve. You feel that you deserve more, and you do!" Additionally, this extra boost of confidence and success will also spill over into your relationships. "You are more able to relate to others on a healthy level, more able to choose what and who is right for you in a relationship, and less likely to allow others to take advantage of your obliging nature."

8 Scorpio, It's All About Enjoying Life Giphy Scorpio, Jupiter's trek through your sign only happens once every 12 years, and it's happening in 2018. The coming year is an ideal time for you to focus on enjoying yourself, and Jupiter is perfectly positioned to support you. "You’re ready to take on the world. This is a time for exploring your needs and pursuing your dreams," Cafe Astrology noted. "Your personality, image, body image, and confidence in yourself expand to new levels with Jupiter in your sign from October 2017 to November 2018. You are seeing whole new possibilities, and your vision of life is panoramic."

9 Sagittarius, Consider Second Chances Giphy Sagittarius, while 2018 isn't going to be all smooth sailing for you, it does present amazing opportunities to redefine what love means to you, and to consider taking a second chance on something that didn't previously work out. "You’ve likely experienced many changes in your love relationships, and changed what you want from love and what love means to you, and this can start coming to a close," The Dark Pixie Astrology explained. Additionally, during Mercury Retrograde in your sign in November 2018, "You can be extra stressed and pushed and pulled, so give yourself breaks and go easy on yourself. It is an amazing time for a second chance in your life though, so think about something you can try again."

10 Capricorn, Network Your Ass Off Giphy Capricorn, you are so driven and focused that you always succeed at whatever you put your mind to. 2018 is a time to expand your network of friends, and career contacts, to set yourself up to get what you want. "Until November 8, 2018, your connections to others, group associations, and friendships continue to expand and grow," Cafe Astrology noted. "This is a time for feeling considerably more confident about the future, and about your ability to set plans in motion that will allow you to accomplish some of your most cherished hopes and dreams."

11 Aquarius, It's Time To Take Center Stage Giphy Aquarius, you are so independent and used to going it alone, that you might be caught off guard when everyone starts to realize your potential in 2018. If you've been quietly been plugging away under the radar, your accomplishments will allow you to take center stage in the coming year. "Your ambitions, career, business goals, and reputation continue to grow and develop. Your talents and skills are recognized now like rarely before," Cafe Astrology explained. [...] "This can be a time of significant progress in the outer world, a fortunate change in status, and increased recognition. You could find yourself in a position that truly suits you. You can take great pride in the work you do. For some of you, more prestige or a higher social standing may be part of the picture now."