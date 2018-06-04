You know that moment when you fall in love and want to get a permanent ode to the person you love? Well, this couple just did it. According to numerous Instagram posts, Pete Davidson got a tattoo inspired by Ariana Grande. You know, because being social media official sometimes isn't enough.

Not all couples tattoos are created equal. There are the couples like David and Victoria Beckham have been getting inked specific dates inked on them for years. Then there's the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott types, who get symbols that mean a lot of them. Davidson's is a little bit of both.

According to tattoo artist London Reese's Instagram page, Davidson got a tattoo of Grande's iconic bunny-ear mask that she wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover. The tattoo is in the back of his left ear. It's right underneath the symbol of a music note. The music note is not a new tattoo, but it doesn't go hand-in-hand with the new addition.

Sources are also saying that Davidson got the initials "AG" on his thumb. The second has yet to be shown off on Instagram, but Us Weekly reports that it is there.

This is far from the first tattoo that Davidson has. As a fans are pointing out on Twitter, it's not even the first one that he's gotten for a girlfriend. Davidson got a tattoo for his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, whom the actor dated for two years. She doesn't seem to be phased by the relationship or the tattoo, according to her Instagram photo.

But Davidson's doesn't come after a wedding or a baby or even a one-year anniversary. As Teen Vogue points out, he got inked just three days after the couple announced their relationship on Instagram. As of May 3, Davidson was dating now-ex David. So this relationship is moving pretty darn fast.

It doesn't look like Grande has gotten her love for Davidson solidified in ink though. The singer has not shown off any new ink on social media, as of June 4. She did post a photo with the actor on June 1 with the caption, "i thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡️🙈."

Fans can't seem to get enough of this tattoo — and not always for the best reasons. While some people are excited to see the two together, others are giving advice for how to make it into new designs if the couple ever brake up. Here are some of the most committed fan tweets out there.

BRB calling my boyfriend to see why he does not love me enough to get inked.

Problem solved! There's no love like a love for Louise Belcher from Bob's Burgers.

Nothing is permanent anymore — not even tattoos. Or love, apparently.

Ah, young love at it's finest. There's no going back now.

To be completely honest, I've been waiting nine years for my boyfriend to share fries with me. This doesn't seem fair.

Let's focus on the real problem here.

Honestly, there are bigger problems in the world than who is getting tattoos for whom. That being said, fans will be patiently waiting by their social media platforms to see how this one works out.