A picture says a thousand words, right? Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley continued to fuel dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands in Venice, Italy. E! News shared photos of the hand holding along with some commentary from an eyewitness. The inside source claimed, "They looked comfortable together and walked close. They went into a few little stores." That same source continued, "They checked out little tourist stands and were chatting the entire time. They walked down narrow alleyways and let their shoulders bump. They never stopped holding hands."

And, based on the pictures, it doesn't appear that they employed the hand holding to assist each other's navigation through a crowded street since they appeared to be relatively alone in the photos, minus the paparazzi, of course. Davidson is a comedian on Saturday Night Live and Qualley is Andi MacDowell's daughter and an actor who recently appeared in the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, directed by Quentin Taratino.

It isn't exactly surprising that Davidson and Qualley were spotted in Venice together since it wasn't the first time. On Aug. 30, E! News released photos of Davidson sitting right behind Qualley at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her movie Seberg. He didn't walk the red carpet that night, but someone managed to snap that photo of them in the same frame anyway, as reported by E! News.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, they weren't sitting right next to each other during the screening, but since Davidson had no involvement with the film, it's hard not to wonder why he would be there. Could he just be a patron of the arts and film? It's currently unclear.

This is especially true since Qualley and Davidson were spotted just the day before at Venice's Marco Polo airport, which cannot be a coincidence — or perhaps it was. As of this moment, the two of them have remained tight-lipped about the romance rumors and have not confirmed nor denied a relationship. However, they might address the speculation in the near future, as they prepare to be in the public eye some more. Qualley will have to do press interviews to promote Seberg. Davidson will return to TV screens when the next season of Saturday Night Live premieres on Sept. 28.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As SNL viewers are aware, Davidson has no problem addressing his personal life on the show. Davidson has commented on previous relationships with Kate Beckinsale and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande during Saturday Night Live segments. Maybe he will confirm (or deny) a romance with Qualley once the show returns. Or at least that's something viewers might be hoping for.

There is some bit of mystery here, but the recent pictures do indicate that Davidson and Qualley are collecting passport stamps together. Time will tell if this ends up developing into something serious or not.