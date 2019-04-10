Oh, hey, welcome back. Nice to see you again. After almost five months of being social media-free, Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram to promote his newly announced comedy shows with John Mulaney, as Us Weekly reported. OK, technically, Davidson isn't running the account himself, but still — a second-party-run Instagram Davidson is better than no Davidson at all, right?

According to the bio on the star's page, his account is now being run by Marcus Russell Price. Price is a well-known photographer who contributes to several big-name comedians' social media presence, including Amy Schumer and Hannibal Buress. He's also taken photos of Davidson's close friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Anyway, on April 9, there were three photos posted to Davidson's Instagram page. Kind of. The first and third posts weren't actually photos — they were just blank white spaces. No caption, no nothing. Despite that fact, though, they'd garnered a combined total of more than 70,000 likes at the time of publish. Impressive.

The second post on Davidson's account, however, was much more exciting. It showed a photo of the comedian as a child, holding a fake eyeball up to his own (real) eye, and was animated in a glitchy, slightly trippy way.

The caption of the post announced a string of new stand-up shows for the month of April, in Providence, RI; Easton, PA; and Baltimore, MD. The shows will also include Davidson's friend and fellow comedian, John Mulaney, who announced the Baltimore show with an Instagram post of his own.

Mulaney's pic was of him and Davidson sitting on a couch, just chilling and looking super casual. "BALTIMORE APRIL 28," he captioned the shot. "I’m joining my friend and emergency contact Pete Davidson at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall! Link to tix in bio." Very informative.

Prior to the April 9 posts, Davidson had seemingly taken a hiatus from social media. He deactivated his account back in December, after posting an alarming statement that concerned both fans and friends, regarding not wanting "to be on this earth anymore." Due to the disturbing nature of Davidson's message, the NYPD was moved to perform a wellness check on the star, according to IndieWire. The outlet reported that the police later confirmed that he was, in fact, OK, and had been rehearsing for Saturday Night Live at 30 Rockefeller Center when they tracked him down.

He and Mulaney went on to make light of the situation during a Weekend Update segment on SNL at the end of January. The two spent most of the segment making quips about the movie The Mule, but at one point, after Davidson cracked a joke about "publicly threatening suicide," Mulaney told him, "You are loved by many. We're glad you are OK ... Now back to The Mule."

It'll be interesting to see what kind of shape Davidson's recently revived Instagram account takes in the near future. Will it be strictly promotional? Funny memes? Adorable puppy pics? Who knows. In the end, though, it's just nice to have him back, isn't it?