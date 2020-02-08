Pilot Pete knows that Bachelor Nation has a lot of thoughts about his season of the show, but he wants everyone at home to know that he's doing his best. In a recent interview with E! News, Peter Weber defended his Bachelor season from critics who aren't happy with the endless drama or his questionable decision-making skills, and explained that only the other Bachelors and Bachelorettes can understand what he's going through.

"I understand that there's a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I do think ... it's too bad a lot of the criticism and a lot of hate that's kind of been kind of coming out," Peter told the outlet, when he was asked about being named one of the worst bachelors on the franchise. "I just think there's no place for that and there's too much of that right now, and I wish that people could more focus on spreading love and just more positivity and not so much negative stuff, because again, we're just we're all human."

Though he knows that people watching at home have "a lot of opinions about the women on the show" and "a lot of opinions about me," Peter emphasized that all of them are just following their hearts in an abnormal situation. "You know, we're just doing our best," he said, adding that "things are always going to happen, things are gonna come out, because we're human beings and we're not perfect," but that everyone on the show is just trying their best to hopefully find love.

Peter also told E! that it's much harder being the Bachelor than he ever could have imagined — even after competing on The Bachelorette for Hannah Brown's heart. "You have no idea [what it's going to be like] and obviously, being on the contestant side and being on the lead side are two different worlds. So, you can never really prepare for either one," he explained. "You think you know what's coming and how you're going to handle it, and there's just no way."

He continued, "You can't ever imagine dating that many people in that kind of environment," before adding that while it's an "amazing" experience, there's a lot of "pressure" on every single decision he made. "You just you try your best, and that's all I did," Peter said.

While Peter added that he was "happy" that he made the decisions as best as he could, some of the women who competed on this season of The Bachelor didn't agree with his choices. During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Deandra called out Peter for "rewarding" the drama by bringing back Alayah and handing out roses to the women who caused the biggest scenes.

After being eliminated in Cleveland, Deandra explained she was confused about why Peter kept the women he did: "Like, hey you are on this journey to find the woman who is for you. Why are we spending so much of this time on the same six girls trying to figure out about one girl’s drama, or like two girls’ drama?' ... It was almost like he was rewarding the drama."

Peter's season of The Bachelor may have been all about the drama thus far, but hopefully as it gets closer to the finale, there will be less fighting and a little bit more love — between Peter and his pick and between him and Bachelor Nation as a whole.