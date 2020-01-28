Forget making it to the finale — most of the current Bachelor contestants almost didn't stick around once Alayah walked back onto the show. Peter asked the beauty queen to stay on the show despite eliminating her in the most recent Rose Ceremony, but Alayah's return to The Bachelor infuriated the other women, who have had to put up with drama since the very first episode.

After Sydney first raised concerns about Alayah being "fake" after the pillow fight group date, Peter became obsessed with finding out the truth about whether or not she was lying to him. He spent his entire time at the pool party asking the other women what they thought about her; then, after Victoria P. revealed that Alayah asked her to lie about their shared past, he abruptly left and left many of the women worried that they would be eliminated due to a lack of time with Peter.

With tensions already running high after the football group date — with 13 women all competing for time with him — things boiled over when Alayah returned in order to "set the record straight" about her relationship with Victoria. Needless to say, everyone on the date was furious, especially since Peter's time has been consumed by drama since the very first day. "All of this drama pushes all of us back," Hannah Ann said to Mykenna in the hotel, after Peter gave Alayah the group date rose, explaining that Peter has been neglecting his relationships with the other girls in order to handle all of the drama.

