There has never been a show more universally watched as Game of Thrones, and yet its final season caused a major divide among fans, with many believing that certain storylines did a disservice to the characters. However, Peter Dinklage recently discussed Game of Thrones' final season and why he thinks it was so disliked by so many people. He also had a message for those who jumped the gun and named their daughters Khaleesi without waiting to see how her story played out. Because, according to Dinklage, you really should've totally seen that Mad Queen twist coming.

"It's like breaking up with somebody. They get upset," the actor explained in an interview with E! News, regarding why fans were so outraged with the eighth season. "I can't speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn't want it to end, so a lot of people got angry." Basically, he thinks that fans disliked the ending because they disliked that it was ending. But while that could've factored into the backlash to an extent, that shouldn't take away from the very valid points some have made, particularly when it comes to Daenerys' turn to the dark side, which seemed to happen almost unrealistically fast.

Dinklage has a different approach on the matter, though, and believes that all the clues had been there consistently throughout the series that hinted at Dany's downfall. "This happens. Monsters are created. And you don't see it coming. We vote them into office. You look the other way," he stated. "So for everybody to get upset because they loved a character so much and they had so much faith in that person — there were signposts all along the way for that character."

This is mostly likely in reference to all the times Dany threatened violence on her enemies or promising to rain down "fire and blood" to those who wouldn't bend the knee. Her dark instincts were always there, just waiting to come out, and Dinklage thinks that if you chose to name your daughter or pet after such a violent-prone character, then that's on you.

"There are people who've named their children Khaleesi. You've just got to maybe wait till the series finale before you get that tattoo or name your golden retriever Daenerys!" he continued. "I can't help you! I'm sorry. She went mad. She was driven to that, and she's a victim as well in terms of how she was treated. She went through it, and she came out angry, as a lot of us do."

Here's the thing, though. Game of Thrones has a history of poorly portraying its female characters. (It probably has something to do with the fact that the show had basically no female writers or directors, but hey, that's just one woman's opinion.) So watching such a strong female ruler undermine everything that she stood for over the past seven seasons was extremely difficult, especially since it seemed to come out of left field with no clear explanation. Dinklage may be OK with an ending like that, but Dany deserved better, and quite honestly, so did the fans.