Hannah B.'s return to The Bachelor led to an awkward group date on Night 2 — well, for the other women at least. But for Peter and Hannah B. the whole conversation seemed to end on a good note, judging by their body language. As they chatted about their relationship, the sexual tension was A LOT. And when Twitter saw that Peter and Hannah B. almost kissed on The Bachelor, everyone seemed to be rooting for them to get back together.

The scene picked up mid-chat about their heartbreaking split last year. It was obvious that Hannah regretted the way things ended between them — she left The Bachelorette single, and at the time, Peter was so ready to commit his life to her. As she sat with him on the couch, it really seemed like she wanted him to come running back.

"I don't know if I made the right decision with you," she told him. At that point, she wanted to give him a hug and literally crawled into his lap, leaving sparkles from her dress all over him. She kissed his cheek and intentionally made eye contact with the cameraman quivering behind some pillar, trying to get the whole encounter on film. It looked like if she was making the decision about whether or not to kiss him right there and then. And boy, was she torn. So was he.

"You’re the one who said no to me. I never said no to you," he told her. “I just want someone to want me as bad as I want them.” He was clearly struggling. Later, in a confessional, he admitted to to wanting to kiss her. "I wanted to kiss her, yes, that's what I was feeling. It's what I wanted to do," he said. "It wasn't that long ago that we broke up so, I guess it's OK to feel this way." But ultimately, he had to do what he felt was right, which was leave Hannah B. in the past. “I can’t do this," he told her. "I gotta get back to the girls."

And the entire internet finally exhaled.

Still, that decision didn't stop fans from freaking out about the fact that they almost made out in the same building as the other women during a group date, because let's be honest, they really wanted to.

To some fans' disappointment and to others' relief, they didn't end up kissing. But Peter has definitely made up for it with the other girls— repeatedly. And depending on how savage the show's producers really are, there might be even be another chance for him and Hannah B. to reconnect before the season is up.