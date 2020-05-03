Following a romantic roller coaster on his season of The Bachelor, Peter Weber says he "finally got it right" with Kelley Flanagan, as per Entertainment Tonight. Kelley, who first appeared on Peter's season of The Bachelor, but was eliminated before hometown dates, was first rumored to be dating the former star after the two were spotted together in Chicago. In April, Peter addressed the dating rumors during an episode of Nick Viall's podcast Viall Files, conceding the two were seeing each other but were, "taking it really, really slow."

On Saturday, Peter confirmed his relationship with Kelley on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two kissing in an airplane. He wrote: "You caught me. Let the adventure begin." Meanwhile, Kelley made the relationship Instagram official as well, posting a throwback photo of a lanyard she'd convinced the Swedish DJ Kygo to sign, reading, "Pilot Pete — don't be dumb, pick Kelley!" In the caption Kelley wrote, "Throwback to when I met Kygo in August and got him to sign this lanyard to gift to Peter on the show!"

Peter and Kelley's romance might be a bit of a surprise to fans of the ABC reality show. During the two-part finale, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, only to break off the engagement weeks later. Instead, he rekindled his relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett, much to the disapproval of his mom. The two parted ways days after the final episode aired. Meanwhile, Kelley placed fifth on the show, but the two reportedly reconnected on a serendipitous night out post-Bachelor, according to ET.

In April, Kelley shared her perspective on why they didn't connect as deeply on The Bachelor. During an interview with the Almost Famous podcast, Kelley hypothesized Bachelor producers weren't thrilled she had a chance encounter with Peter ahead of filming, and that the showrunners sabotaged the relationship, as per Vulture. "I saw him, things were getting in his head that he wasn’t able to make his own decision, and it just kind of p*ssed me off," Kelley told the hosts. She added that the show's producers reportedly encouraged Peter to eliminate her, especially considering the attorney was less willing to go along with reality-television shenanigans.

In April, Chris Harrison confessed the show wasn't an ideal format for the couple's relationship to flourish. "I'll take a little blame for this, the show wasn't perfect for that relationship. I don't think Kelley was right for the show," Harrison said to ET. He added that Kelley "fought the concept" and that it "was tough for her to not be in her own head."

Kelley and Peter might not have had onscreen chemistry, but it turns out the two make a good match away from the cameras.