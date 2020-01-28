In an effort to be as transparent as possible, Victoria F. told Peter about having dated Chase Rice after enduring an awkward surprise concert of his during their one-on-one date at Cedar Point. Things ultimately ended for the best and he appreciated her honesty, but Peter's initial reaction was so hard to watch — the poor guy literally seemed unable to process just how savage the show's producers had been to all three of them.

“I think it would be really unfair to you if I didn’t tell you,” Victoria said to Peter over dinner. "Chase and I used to date." Peter did not see that coming at all. "Like... the singer, Chase?" he asked. "The guy that was in the concert? Wait, what?" He didn't understand, especially because he and Chase chatted after the show, and there was no mention of the relationship then.

Of course, Peter's first worry was that Victoria still had feelings for the singer, but she assured him that there were none. "We dated, but I broke it off with him because his lifestyle didn't match up to what I want," she said. While Peter took it all in, Victoria ran off-camera to go hide on a corner; he eventually followed her and talked her down, laughing at how awkward it all was. "We danced in front of your ex," he laughed as Victoria covered her face. Yea, dude. We all saw it.

Ultimately, his composed reaction confirmed that he respected her honesty and vulnerability, which is kind of sweet.

"I respect the hell out of you for having the guts to tell me this and realize that it probably wasn't going to be an easy conversation," he said. "Your honesty is all that I could ask for. I'm not mad at you for — you didn't do anything. The only thing I care about is that you actually want to be here."

In the end, Victoria gave him what he asked from all the girls on night one: honesty. Once they both realized that was the case, they broke out into nervous, relieved laughter. "Like, can we just laugh at it?" Peter asked. "I want you to have confidence in us."

What a guy. So far, he's handling the curveballs that The Bachelor is throwing at him with ease. But the season trailer tells us that he will eventually mishandle a pitch. At least when that does happen, he won't have to worry about his mascara running.