Outraged by Alabama's new near-total abortion ban, demonstrators descended on the state's capitol building in Montgomery on Sunday, chanting popular abortion rights slogans like, "my body, my choice" and carrying signs calling for an end to "the war on women." In fact, photos of the Alabama abortion ban protest show hundreds of people turned up to demand lawmakers protect abortion access in the state.

"Banning abortion does not stop abortion. It stops safe abortion," NBC News reported Planned Parenthood Southeast President Staci Fox told demonstrators gathered outside the Alabama State Capitol. The health care provider has argued Alabama's ban is "even too extreme for Alabama."

Sunday's protest comes less than a week after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation outlawing abortion at any stage of gestation with no exceptions for rape or incest. The controversial bill, which makes abortion and attempted abortion felony offenses except in cases where the pregnant patient's life is in danger, is the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Abortion rights advocates have said they plan to challenge the law, which won't go into effect until after six months, in court, Vox has reported

Alabama's ban comes as laws banning abortion as early as six weeks — before many even know they're pregnant — were passed in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, and Georgia.

But photos of Sunday's Alabama abortion ban protest show that resistance to such anti-choice laws remains fierce.

The Handmaids Cometh Julie Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images A protester dressed as a handmaid from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaids Tale stands before the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.

Don't Tread On Them Julie Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images Peaceful protesters armed with poster-board signs gathered on the streets of Montgomery ahead of Sunday's protest.

Hundreds Of Protesters Showed Up Julie Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Alabama State Capitol on Sunday to protest the recent anti-abortion law.

Protect Safe, Legal Abortion Julie Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images Angered by the near-total abortion ban signed into law by Alabama's governor last week, protesters demanded access to safe and legal abortion.

Pro-Life? Julie Bennett/Getty Images News/Getty Images Some protesters urged so-called "pro-life" conservative legislators to ban guns, not abortion.