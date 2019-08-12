There was definitely a time (not so long ago) where Bachelor fans never would have guessed this union would happen, but now, a certain Bachelor in Paradise couple is living happily ever after. On Sunday, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married, and by all accounts, it seems like their big day was truly worth the wait. Photos of Ashley and Jared's wedding are surfacing all over social media from the Bach alum who were in attendance, and it looks like it was a real-life fairytale. But knowing the bride, did anyone expect any less?

According to People, Ashley and Jared tied the knot in Rhode Island in a ceremony officiated by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale (where they, of course, exchanged rings by Neil Lane), and then celebrated at a reception with 180 guests... where a signature cocktail called Ashley's Tears was served, because of course it was. Between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and everything that happened between them off screen, Ashley and Jared have been on quite a rollercoaster when it comes to their relationship, but now, it seems like it was all worth it.

The wedding happened less than 24 hours ago, but already, so many photos have surfaced on Instagram, and it looks like a total dream come true. Although the bride and groom have yet to share photos themselves, their friends have been hard at work posting plenty of the event for them.

Nick Viall, who was one of Jared's groomsmen, shared this photo of himself with Ashley and Jared in the background:

He also shared photos from inside the wedding on his Instagram Story, including the cake cutting:

nickviall/Instagram Story

nickviall/Instagram Story

Nick also managed to catch the bouquet, so there's that. Now, we wait to find out if he really will be the next to get married.

nickviall/instagram Story

Becca Tilley, who met Ashley on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, shared a video of Ashley and Jared's first dance, which was to a stripped down version of Rob Thomas' "Ever The Same":

beccatilley/Instagram Story

Amanda Stanton shared a photo with Ashley in her reception dress (which was just as beautiful as the dress she wore to walk down the aisle):

amanda_stantonn/Instagram Story

And so did Olivia Caridi:

oliviacaridi/Instagram Story

Kaitlyn Bristowe also updated her story with plenty of snaps, including a photo of her place setting at the reception:

kaitlynbristowe/Instagram Story

And the bride and groom leaving the wedding, surrounded by their guests holding glow sticks.

kaitlynbristowe/Instagram Story

Katilyn's guest, Jason Tartick, also shared a pic of him and Kaitlyn together (and as always, these two are adorable):

Of course, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass were also in attendance, adding another Bach couple photo to the mix:

And so did newlyweds Krystal Neilson and Chris Randone:

Krystal also shared a photo from the reception as Ashley and Jared made their big entrance.

coachkrystal_/Instagram Story

Ben Higgins shared another photo of the first dance:

higgins.ben/Instagram Story

And Dean Unglert gave fans another peek at the decor:

deanie_babies/Instagram Story

It seems like Ashley and Jared had a truly wonderful wedding, surrounded by the people they love. Now, we just have to wait for the professional shots to roll in. There's no doubt that those will be even more beautiful.