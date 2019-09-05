In the world of celebrity hair, some stars are known for their signature hair. From Emma Stone and Amy Adams' red locks to Christina Aguilera's platinum blonde hair, some celebrities rarely switch up their styles. Now, though, Britney Spears' brown hair is flipping an iconic blonde look on its head (or hair), and the drastic change certainly seems like the real deal.

On Aug. 4, Spears took to her Instagram account to post a video montage of her new brown hair. The switch from blonde to bronde (a trend that hit hard a few years ago) was inspired by her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears according to the post (Jamie Lynn went brunette for a Netflix role over the summer), and celebrity friends like Snooki, Tess Holiday, and boyfriend Sam Asghari all commented love on Spears' new brown hair.

In the photos, fans can tell that the "Gimme More" singer has retained quite a bit of her usual long length despite switching up the color of her locks. Subtle pieces of caramel add dimension to the look and give her the bronde hue, but there are still the most subtle hints of blonde in her new 'do for fans who may be mourning her "Baby, One More Time," days.

While some stars choose to switch up their looks with the help of wigs (here's looking at you Kar-Jenner clan), Spears' hair looks as real as it gets. Given that the process of darkening the hair can take time just like going platinum, the lighter hue of Spears' brunette could be a clue that this is what her usual blonde looks like during the process of getting progressively darker.

