Students across Florida walked out of school on Wednesday in solidarity with survivors of last week's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting that killed 17 people. Photos of Florida students walk outs show massive crowds of high school and middle school students leaving their Miami-Dade and Broward County schools one day after Florida lawmakers voted against taking up a bill that sought to ban assault rifles.

The students aren't alone in protesting, either. Faculty at Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida walked out with students. The city of Weston tweeted: "Students are walking peacefully to Vista Park in support of #neveragain movement. School officials and security are with them and in support."

In fact, the walkouts happened around the country. Up the East Coast, students from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, also walked out of class Wednesday morning with a plan to go to Capitol Hill. Students at Southern Regional High School in Ocean County, New Jersey, left their classes. Teens in Ohio and Iowa walked outside, holding up signs to honor the 17 people who died. And students in Arizona took over their track in protest.

Here are the photos from the walkouts around the country.

Multiple Florida Schools

"Proud To Stand With Students"

"Peaceful Student Walkout"

Maryland Shows Solidarity

Showing Their Support

Arizona Joins In

Protesting Gun Violence

In Cleveland, Ohio

And In Iowa

And In New Jersey

West Boca High School

And Again, The Huge Gathering In Broward County

President Trump is scheduled to hold a listening session on school safety Wednesday afternoon with high school students, parents, and teachers. Families from Parkland, Newtown, and Columbine — U.S. cities each shaken by massive school shootings — are expected to attend, according to the White House.

Congress hasn't made significant progress toward increased gun control since last week's shooting, but the White House said Trump is "open" to improving federal background check legislation.