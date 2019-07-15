Vanderpump Rules OG cast member Jax Taylor just reached a major milestone: his 40th birthday. Aside from it being a major event on its own, he's also the first cast member to reach his 40s. (Well, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, of course.) Us Weekly reported that Jax and the Vanderpump Rules cast celebrated his birthday with an '80s-themed party.

Technically Jax was born in 1979, but he was still an '80s child, so it was the perfect theme for his celebration. Plus, fans know how much the Vanderpump Rules cast members live for a themed event. They go all out when it comes to dressing up. This is especially true for birthday parties. This crew couldn't ever just have a casual night out to celebrate a birthday. They're not going out to dinner at a chain restaurant with singing waiters.

Considering that Seasons 1 through 7 all filmed during the summertime, it's fair to assume that Jax's birthday will be featured on a Season 8 episode. Unfortunately, the upcoming season hasn't wrapped up filming, which means fans will have to wait to watch the birthday shenanigans on Vanderpump Rules. Thankfully, there are some photos and videos from the party that did end up on social media.

The birthday boy had some big '80s hair and headband on to celebrate the big day. Jax didn't mention if he was inspired by anyone specific, but the look was very reminiscent of Poison frontman Bret Michaels back in the day.

Ariana Madix wore a super bright green-and-pink outfit to the party.

Jax's good friend JM Grimaldi shared a photo with some of the guys at the party, including Jax's costar Tom Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder's boyfriend Beau Clark.

Jax wasn't the only one who rocked a wild wig. His wife Brittany Cartwright also wore a permed, frizzy, blonde wig. Yes, That's actually Brittany underneath all of that hair. You know what they say, the couples that wear blonde wigs together stay together. (Well, no one says that, but these two are certainly in sync.)

Kristen Doute and Brittany posted a group photo from the celebration, which included Jax's sister Jenny. Kristen's ex-boyfriend Brian Carter was also in that photo. Does this mean that they're back together? Or are they just very cordial exes? After all, that is the norm with this cast.

Ariana and Scheana Marie shared a photo showcasing the backs of their neon ensembles.

Ariana even had some pink stunner shades, simultaneously exuding '80s vibes and Kanye West circa 2009.

The '80s theme didn't stop when the party ended. The next day, Brittany shared a photo of Jax with a giant inflatable cell phone. Oh, how far we've come.

Aside from the '80s party, Jax shared another birthday photo, but it wasn't exactly celebratory. Someone (or a few people) "decorated" his house with toilet paper and wrote "Old Fart" on the sidewalk in front.

It looks like Jax had another great birthday, which also means that the Vanderpump Rules viewers will have another great birthday episode (or two) to enjoy.