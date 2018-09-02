President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are clearly two very different presidents with markedly different policy agendas. But how do the two men compare with it comes to interacting with America's future? While one is known for implementing a policy that saw babies ripped from their families at the border, the other has been called "the baby whisperer." In fact, photos of children with Obama vs. with Trump show each president has their own unique style of interacting with these future voters.

While nobody quite knows why or how politicians kissing babies became a time-honored tradition in American politics, politicians across the aisle have been planting kisses on the foreheads and cheeks of strangers' children for decades. According to History.com, the tradition can be traced back to at least 1833 when then-President Andrew Jackson was handed a baby while greeting a crowd in New Jersey. Although Jackson didn't kiss that baby — he reportedly ordered his secretary of war to do it for him — the move became a popular part of a campaigning politician's repertoire. But not every president has been so gungf-ho about the practice. Both Grover Cleveland and Richard Nixon reportedly refused to kiss babies, according to History.com.

Neither Trump nor Obama, however, have shied away from interacting with children. Peep these photos of kids with Obama and with Trump to see how the two compare:

Trump With A Baby Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Although Trump is reported to be somewhat of a germaphobe, according to the Washington Post, he knows that babies plucked from the crowd can make for great photo ops.

Obama With A Baby petesouza44 on Instagram Obama was also known for freely accepting and playing with strangers and colleagues' babies.

Trump With Crying Babies Joe Mahoney/Getty Images News/Getty Images Things appeared to get a little dicey when Trump attempted to hold two babies at once during a 2016 campaign rally.

Obama With A Crying Baby YouTube Obama earned his nickname "the baby whisperer" after he immediately silenced a crying baby that even wife Michelle had been unable to soothe.

Trump Visiting With Kids Trump recently spent some time coloring American flags with children at a children's hospital in Ohio.

Obama Visiting With Kids petesouza44 on Instagram As president, Obama routinely visited with kids at schools, hospitals, and other organizations, including the pre-K class above in Georgia in February 2013. He has continued to visit children since leaving the White House. For example, last December, he surprised kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Washington, D.C. with gifts.

Trump With Kids On The Campaign Trail Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kids sporting pro-Trump gear are often spotted at Trump rallies and sometimes highlighted by Trump himself.

Obama With Kids On The Campaign Trail Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kids were also known to pop up at Obama rallies.

Kids In The Oval Office With Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump welcomed the children of White House staff members into the Oval Office last Halloween for a bit of trick-or-treating.