After nine seasons of betrayals, complicated lies, and dramatic twists, USA Network's widely popular series Suits is coming to a close this week. And while saying goodbye to any great TV show can be difficult, former star Patrick J. Adams is doing his best to ease our suffering by providing some BTS photos of Meghan Markle on the Suits set. With a few nostalgic Instagram posts, Adams showed just how integral she was to the show long before she became the Duchess of Sussex. It's a throwback to the earlier years of Suits and a journey that fans will undoubtedly enjoy.

The Duchess made her last appearance on the show as Rachel Zane during the Season 7 finale, which aired on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 — just a little less than a month before Markle married Prince Harry on May 19. The two-part finale saw Mike (Adams) and Rachel tie the knot at long last and served as Adams' departure from the series as well. And even though the show has successfully continued on without their characters, one can't help but miss seeing the whole OG Suits team on the small screen together. But now, thanks to Adams' throwback photos, fans can take a walk down memory lane to remember the work that made them fall in love with Markle in the first place.

Most of the images that Adams provided don't include a sentimental caption of any kind, nor did he recount specific memories from that era in time. However, that doesn't make them any less heartwarming. If these photos prove one thing, it's that the cast and crew had a blast making the show and enjoyed one another's company on set.

Adams took this walk down memory lane after reprising the role of Mike Ross in the fifth episode of Season 9. “I couldn’t be happier to be part of the final chapter of Suits. I’ve missed my TV family, and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time,” the actor told Deadline when his return was announced. “But if the wardrobe department thinks they’re getting back the suits I stole when I left, they’re going to be very disappointed.”

Markle was unable to make a special cameo appearance herself, as she's been plenty busy over the last year. On May 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie, into the world. She also partnered with the charity Smart Works to create her very own Smart Works capsule clothing collection, which provides stylish workwear for women. In addition to all that, Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the midst of a 10-day royal tour starting in South Africa, so to say that the Duchess' schedule is significantly full would be an understatement.

But even though she couldn't return to Suits, these BTS photos show that it was still a huge part of her life before she became a royal — and she will always be a part of the show's legacy.