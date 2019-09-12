Meghan Markle may have been on maternity leave for much 2019, but she certainly stayed working when it comes to her charitable endeavors. All the pieces from Meghan Markle's Smart Works capsule clothing collection have been revealed, and the Duchess of Sussex clearly worked hard on these stylish, professional pieces.

On Sept. 12, Markle's capsule collection in support of Smart Works, entitled the Smart Set, was revealed and launched at partner retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo. According to Smart Works, the collection features five staple pieces ideal for attending job interviews and continuing in the work force. In order to make the collection as inclusive as possible, the pieces come in at multiple price points and sizes. The pieces from the capsule are sold separately, each at a different partner retailer in the United Kingdom and the States.

As for the charitable aspect of the Smart Set, the designs work on a one-for-one basis at all of the retailers. This means that for each piece purchased, regardless of which item or which retailer you shop from, the same one is then donated back to Smart Works and a women in need. If you're not familiar with the organization, Smart Works helps unemployed women re-enter the workforce through styling and interview training (hence, the professional bent of Markle's capsule collection) and is one of the Duchess of Sussex's royal patronages.

What can be found inside Markle's Smart Set capsule collection? The five pieces make the perfect professional wardrobe.

1. White Button-Down

The Smart Set Shirt created by Misha Nonoo is a classic button down design featuring a crisp collar. The garment is sustainable and made to order, so if you decide the shirt is for you (and want to copy Markle's style since she just wore it), expect a 10 day wait time.

2. Crepe Shirt Dress

Perhaps one of the most accessible and versatile pieces in the collection is the Crepe Shift Dress from Marks & Spencer. Not only does this piece retail for just $32.50, but it comes in three different colors: black, red, and blue with a size range that extends from 2-20.

3. Smart Set Tote

There's a little bit of bad news when it comes to the tote in the Smart Set Collection: It's already sold out. The piece comes in both a black and tan version, but both are already gone on the U.S. version of the John Lewis & Partners site. However, there is an option to sign up for a notification when it returns.

4. Jigsaw Blazer

Unfortunately for stateside fans of Markle's blazer, the piece is currently only available in the UK. The American Jigsaw site is currently undergoing a relaunch. However, for those in the UK, the piece features a tailored look with a one-button clasp and comes in both black and navy.

5. Jigsaw Trouser

Like the Jigsaw Blazer, the trouser is also not currently available in the United States. However, the piece is perfect for those in the United Kingdom looking for a classic pant for a professional setting, and also like the blazer, the trousers come in both black and navy.

Markle's Smart Works capsule collection was initially announced back in June, but no date was given for its launch. Then, in August, fans of the Duchess of Sussex got a sneak peek of her work with the charity and retail partners thanks to an Instagram story. In the video, viewers got to see Markle working on a shoot for the pieces as well as a first look at the clothing. Now, both the clothing and images from the shoot have been released.

Of the collection and her work, Markle says in a press release, "I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good...Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project — placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other — another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”

According to a press release, the Smart Set should be available for the next two weeks, and during that time, the sales should be enough for Smart Works to dress its clients for an entire year. If you want to snag Markle's style and support a good cause, the Smart Set is the way to go.