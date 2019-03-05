On Monday afternoon, some of the first photos of Melania Trump's "Be Best" tour were released, reflecting the kickoff event of her three-state endeavor. FLOTUS visited three different classes during her time at the Dove School of Discovery in Ohio, an elementary school which received an award last year for its emphasis on character development. And if her schedule on Monday is any indication for the future, it's safe to say Trump will be extremely busy at her next two stops.

Per a White House press release, the first lady began the day by visiting a pre-k classroom, in which she and the children did an activity that encouraged the kids to brainstorm ways in which they can reflect kindness in their lives. Then FLOTUS went to a sixth grade class, where the press release says she worked with groups of kids who were learning how to communicate and work together. Lastly, Trump attended a second grade class, where children were studying historical events in African American history, and using those events to talk about how they could overcome obstacles in their own lives.

In a tweet on Monday, FLOTUS wrote,

Thank you to the teachers, leadership & students of DOVE School of Discovery in Tulsa for welcoming me today. There is great work being done! It is so important that education includes not only academics, but the importance of a strong sense of character & values. #BeBest

More to come...