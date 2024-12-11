Dua Lipa Styled Itty-Bitty Leopard Shorts With A Cheugy 2010s Twist

Now that the 2024 leg of her Radical Optimism Tour is over, Dua Lipa can finally rest. But she won’t.

Instead, the “Levitating” singer has been keeping busy with the release of her new live album, and with an appearance at a recent event for Puma. While attending the swanky affair, Lipa sported the tiniest shorts you’ve ever (barely) seen, and revived a cheugy 2010s styling hack in the process.

Dua’s Leopard Short-Shorts

One thing about Dua Lipa: she hates pants. She’d probably never wear pants again if she could, as evidenced by her many pantsless outings this year. But until the look becomes universally embraced, she will have to make do with cheeky short-shorts and leather hot pants that double as glorified underwear.

Take her most recent outfit, for example. While visiting the Puma Speedcat Launch Celebration in Milan on Dec. 10, the 29-year old sported a black racing jacket that boasted a majorly oversized fit, so much so that, on first glance, it appears as though Lipa intended to wear the coat as a dress.

Upon closer inspection, though, the “Dance the Night” songstress actually paired the look with leopard printed short-shorts.

Given the long length of the jacket and the small inseam of the shorts, the bottoms were hardly visible — likely an intentional choice on her part. Still, the ferocious garment managed to peek through as she strolled into the event.

She Wore A Cheugy Accessory

To further create the illusion (no pun intended) of a jacket dress, Lipa also sported a pair of black sheer tights underneath the ensemble. Does the pairing feel a bit nostaligic? It might just be all the bad memories of the cheugy tights-under-shorts look from the early 2010s resurfacing.

A Y2K lover at heart, Lipa has recently been working overtime to revive this dated styling hack, as she’s been spotted rocking the look several times over the past few months.

Get Her $100 Shoes

To complete the outfit, Lipa wore a pair of black Puma Speedcat OG sneakers — a shoe beloved by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a few.

If you grab a pair, just know it’s not necessary to wear the shoe while pantsless, though Dua Lipa would probably encourage it.