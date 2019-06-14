If you follow Mindy Kaling on social media, you'd know that the former Office star is simply a delight. You'd also know that she is't known for sharing too many photos of her little family. While photos of Mindy Kaling's daughter, Katherine, are rare, she has shared some truly adorable snaps of the mother-daughter duo in the past.

Kaling doesn't frequently post photos of her little one (and has never shared one featuring her child's face) in order to maintain her daughter's privacy, which is definitely understandable. In a recent interview with Glamour, published on June 4, the Late Night actor even opened up about making sure that she keeps some aspects of her personal life private. She told the publication,

"I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships. It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing."

While Kaling, understandably, likes to maintain her privacy when it comes to her family, she has shared a few, truly adorable photos of herself and her daughter on Instagram from time to time.

A Lovely Lazy Sunday

Most recently, in March, the actor posted a photo of herself and Katherine, who was born in December 2017, in matching fruit and veggie-themed pajamas. Talk about adorable. Kaling captioned the snap with a simple, "A lazy Sunday with my little 💛"

Staying Up For Santa

In the past year, Kaling has honored numerous holidays by posting understated photos featuring herself and her daughter. In December 2018, the pair once again donned matching pajamas, this time featuring the Eiffel Tower, as they celebrated the holidays. She captioned the photo with, "Waiting for Santa 🎅🏻"

Matchy-Matchy

As you've surely noticed by now, Kaling and Katherine have a penchant for wearing matching outfits, which is all sorts of cute. For Thanksgiving 2018, the two wore matching pink converse sneakers, as seen in one of The Mindy Project star's Instagram posts, which she captioned appropriately with, "Thankful for her. Happy Thanksgiving. 💖 💖"

Halloween Fun

For Halloween 2018, Kaling and Katherine didn't don matching costumes, but their outfits were still so adorable. The Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? author wrote, "Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion ❤️🦁🎃," alongside a photo of the mother-daughter pair having some fun as they gear up for some spooky festivities.

While Kaling is indeed active on social media pretty often, photos featuring herself and her daughter have been few and far between. (Although, the ones that she has posted are definitely the epitome of cuteness.) But, when you think back on the reason why the actor doesn't wish to share too many snaps of her family, you really come to understand exactly she values privacy for her little one above all else.