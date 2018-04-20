Photos Of National School Walkout Show The Student Gun Control Movement Can't Be Stopped

At 10 a.m. across time zones on Friday, students around the United States walked out of school to honor the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting and advocate for gun legislation reform. Soon after the events began, photos of the National School Walkout on April 20 flooded social media and demonstrated the power of this latest high-profile protest against gun violence.

It was the second national walkout in two months, the first having taken place exactly one month after the Feb. 14 shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida. Friday's walkout was initiated by Lane Murdock, a sophomore at a high school in Connecticut. She made an online petition after the Parkland attack that asked students to use the Columbine anniversary as an opportunity to protest. The petition went viral and the event was born.

"When you're a student [...] you don't have voting power," Murdock said in an interview with Al Jazeera. "Since you're a minor, the power you do have is your attendance in school. So if we own that, we can use it for an activity or a movement we care about."

It's quite a power. An estimated one million students participated in the last walkout, according to the young wing of the Women's March. The physical disruption of students flowing out of schools, along with the event's memorable images, helped keep the gun debate in the news and undoubtedly spurred participation in the March For Our Lives on Mar. 24.

It's already clear that this walkout will also be an event to remember. Here are some of the most powerful images circulating from the event so far.

Orange Is The New Protest Color

Many students wore orange for the event, the color of the movement against gun violence.

When One Student Makes All The Difference

The Advancement Project reports that high schooler Justin Blackman participated in the Mar. 14 walkout all alone, but then "rallied his peers and is far from alone" this Friday.

From Chicago...

Students walked out from Illinois' Oak Park and River Forest High School and rallied in a local park, releasing balloons and writing messages about gun reform to their representatives.

... To New York City...

Many Manhattan high schoolers left school to gather at Washington Square Park and listen to speeches from politicians and activists. Some survivors from Parkland were also in attendance.

... To Parkland, Of Course

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the Feb. 14 Parkland attack, participated in the walkout, too. Above, activist David Hogg marches out with some of his peers.

