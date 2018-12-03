Vanderpump Rules is home to a lot of big personalities, perhaps the most famous of which belongs to Stassi Schroeder. After tons of tumultuous romances, she seems to have found someone who makes her happier than ever. And Stassi's new boyfriend Beau Clark's Instagram shows just how over the moon she is.

In November, Stassi told Entertainment Tonight that she's totally smitten, and that Beau might even be "the one." "He’s my best friend,” she said. "I would legit die if something happened to him." The outlet also confirmed that Beau will be appearing on Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, so fans of the show should get ready to familiarize themselves with this new suitor.

At first, Beau wasn't totally convinced he wanted to be on the show, but luckily, he was swayed into becoming an honorary cast member. "When we first started dating and, like, I had to have that awkward conversation. He's like, 'Yeah, no.' He's like, 'I'm not doing a reality show.' He's like, 'No, I have a normal career,'" she continued. “I tricked him. And now, he loves it, and he's best friends with all my best friends, and it's not even that they're my best friends now, they're our best friends."

And so, in the name of welcoming him to Vanderpump, let's take a look at some of the adorable photos the happy couple have shared.

They Travel Together In this recent shot, Stassi and Beau take on Berlin together, doing some sight-seeing throughout Museum Island.

They Love The Same Teams Apparently the two of them aren't afraid of hosting a Los Angeles Rams watch party — their team was victorious against the San Francisco 49ers just one day before this photo was posted, so it was probably a happy occasion for everyone involved.

They Halloween Together Stassi was apparently an ice queen — respect — and we’re not quite sure what Beau is going for in this photo, but it’s definitely fun.

They Celebrate Pride This photo, tagged as taken at Sur, shows the two happily decked out for Los Angeles Pride.

They Sport Matching Black Ensembles Stassi and Beau loos devastatingly unbothered in this photo, and a couple in matching color schemes and sunglasses is an A+ any day of the week.

They (Almost) Always Get Along What couple doesn’t casually flip one another the bird from time to time?

He Makes Her Laugh The two appear to be in an international train station of some kind, but she’s much more focused on him than she is on wherever they’re headed.

He’ll Sacrifice Sports For The Red Carpet Stassi said Beau left the Rams game halfway through in order to be her arm candy for this event, which is really all you can ask for in a boyfriend.

He’s Gone On Trips With The Sur Crew It has to be intimidating waltzing into a group of friends with so much history like the ones on Vanderpump Rules, but according to Stassi, Beau even hit the road with the crew for a trip, and managed to "SURvive."

They Hit The Arcade Together The looks of determination on the faces of this couple! Everyone wants to be part of a relationship in which two people can ruthlessly kick each other’s butts at video games without being too much of a sore loser.