There's a brand new addition to the Bush dynasty, and no, it's not a person. On Monday, former President George H.W. Bush posted a photo of Sully, his new service dog, to introduce it to the world. Sully H.W. Bush is a yellow Labrador service dog trained by the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that gives service dogs for free to veterans and active-duty service members.

Sully is named for the "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Chelsea "Sully" Sullenberger III. Sullenberger landed a damaged plane on the Hudson river in 2009, saving all the passengers and crew members abroad as a result.

Sully can perform a two-page list of commands, according to CNN. The included commands include answering the phone or bringing items to Bush.

"As one person said, he can do just about anything except make you a martini, but not to worry, he can go get you someone to make you a martini!" spokesman Jim McGrath told CNN.

Not to mention, Sully already has an Instagram account, which posted the first photo today.

The elder Bush has developed a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair and electric scooter, according to The Associated Press. His wife, Barbara Bush, died in April, and Bush was hospitalized in late May due to fatigue and low blood pressure, according to NPR.

To introduce Sully, Bush sent a tweet with a photo of himself, former President Bill Clinton (who was visiting), and Sully. "A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans," Bush wrote.

In reply, America's VetDogs wrote, "This is truly our honor."

According to their site, America's VetDogs are provided at no cost to vets, active-duty service members and first responders to create "enhanced mobility and renewed independence." The service animals can help people with a variety of disabilities, such as hearing loss or mobility loss. Each dog costs more than $50,000 to raise, train and place with the veteran.

Sully will be a great help in Bush's everyday life, but "more than anything else the dog will be a wonderful companion," Bush aide Evan Sisley told The Associated Press.

"He's a really sweet dog," Sisley added.

If you're not convinced, look at their cute face, waiting for her new home at Walker's Point, the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. This is the first photo posted to the Labrador's new Instagram account.

Sully H.W. Bush's Instagram bio reads "A kinder, gentler Labrador — making my forever home at Walker's Point." The account will post photos from Sully's point a view, and their account will spotlight how service animals can assist people with disabilities, according to CNN.