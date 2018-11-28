Good ol' Washington, D.C., had a Christmas-y evening on Wednesday. And the photos of the 2018 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony show, among other things, President Donald and Melania Trump celebrating the event alongside their family.

The tradition of adorning and lighting the massive tree in a festive event has been going on for the past 96 years. It was first started by the former president Calvin Coolidge in 1923. Plus, here's a little trivia for national history enthusiasts: that year, the 48-foot-tall Christmas tree had 2,500 multicolored lights draped all over it.

Many, many decades later, on an extra-chilly Wednesday evening, the Christmas tree was lit in President's Park in Washington, D.C. The initial few minutes of the event were also live-streamed, albeit briefly, on the White House's official YouTube account.

A variety of musicians were scheduled to perform for the audience of the lighting ceremony, including country music singers, indie artists, the United States Army Band, and others.

The National Park Service announced that cable network REELZ and the channel Ovation would broadcast the ceremony at 10:00 ET on Dec. 2. So if you didn't get to stream it live or be there in person, you still have a chance to see it all happen. For now though, here's a photo of the sparkly Christmas tree from Wednesday.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Making a rare appearance in front of the press, Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, was also seen on Wednesday evening. Tiffany was photographed trailing her sister-in-law Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...