The long-awaited Mean Girls musical is finally here, and fans of the iconic movie will definitely want to check it out. The musical keeps true to the 2004 film, following the story of how Cady Heron’s arrival at North Shore High shifts the power dynamics for the Plastics and the whole school. It does, however, have a more modernized spin since it’s been 14 (!) years since the movie changed our lives and turned Oct. 3 into a national holiday. There are references to nude pics, memes, iPhones, and Donald Trump, as well as a wardrobe update and a cast that doesn’t closely resemble the iconic characters. The cast of the Mean Girls musical vs. the original movie shows how the Broadway version keeps some of the essence of the original characters, but has brought a new twist to the beloved roles.

Some of the new actors look eerily similar to the original cast, like Taylor Louderman as Regina, who is instantly recognizable as the queen bee. Kate Rockwell also holds a pretty strong resemblance to Amanda Seyfried as Karen. But many other members of the ensemble look very different than the movie’s famous actors, such as Barrett Wilbert Weed's Janis. She doesn't quite resemble the iconic grungy misfit thanks to a brand new wardrobe and traditionally feminine look, but she of course still retains Janis’ rebellious attitude.

Mean Girls on Broadway on YouTube

Take a look at the photos below to see how the musical’s cast compares to the original crew.

Lindsay Lohan As Cady Heron

Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron

Mean Girls/Youtube

Cady's first day of school outfit in the musical is even a bigger fashion no-no than in the movie.

Rachel McAdams As Regina George

Taylor Louderman As Regina George

Mean Girls/Youtube

Regina's hair is a bit bigger and her graphic tees are gone, but her wardrobe update is worthy for a queen bee.

Amanda Seyfried As Karen Smith

Kate Rockwell As Karen Smith

Mean Girls/Youtube

Rockwell is pretty much a dead ringer for Seyfried, and her Karen is just as bubbly as in the movie. Her wardrobe stands out a bit more, though.

Lacey Chabert As Gretchen Wieners

Ashley Park As Gretchen Wieners

Mean Girls/Youtube

The movie barely had any characters who aren't white, so the musical gave it a much needed update, giving the role of Gretchen to Asian actor Ashley Park. Her hair is still big and full of secrets.

Lizzy Caplan As Janis Ian

Barrett Wilbert Weed As Janis Ian

Mean Girls/Youtube

Janis' black hair is gone. Now she has two-toned hair and a different wardrobe that still gives her a bit of edge.

Jonathan Bennett As Aaron Samuels

Kyle Selig As Aaron Samuels

Mean Girls/Youtube

Selig perfectly fits the role of Aaron Samuels, proving to be grool enough to be Cady's love interest.

Daniel Franzese As Damian

Grey Henson As Damian

Mean Girls/Youtube

Damian's still his quirky self but has an excellent T-shirt collection referencing iconic LGBTQ icons, from Liza Minnelli to RuPaul Drag Race's Alyssa Edwards.

Rajiv Surendra As Kevin Gnapoor

Cheech Manohar As Kevin Gnapoor

Mean Girls/Youtube

Kevin still raps (although his iconic rap from the movie's been replaced with a new one), but got a major wardrobe update.

Tim Meadows As Mr. Duvall

Rick Younger As Mr. Duvall

Mean Girls/Youtube

Mr. Duvall still probably regrets leaving the South Side for this.

Tina Fey As Ms. Norbury

Kerry Butler As Ms. Norbury

Mean Girls/Youtube

The resemblance to Tina Fey is uncanny. Butler also plays other characters, including Cady's mom and Regina's mom. It's no small feat being able to portray both Regina's mom and Ms. Norbury, who were played by two of the best female comedians (Fey and Amy Poehler) in the movie.

Most of these actors look pretty different from the original characters, but they still capture everything that's fetch about Mean Girls.