Jughead Jones wasn't a part of Riverdale High's production of Carrie: the Musical, but it looks like the Southside Serpent is turning over a new leaf. Jughead might really sing in Riverdale's Heathers musical episode, airing March 20, and it's about time Cole Sprouse joined in on the singing and dancing, according to the photos of the Riverale Heathers musical released by the CW.

In the Riverdale High student cast list showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared earlier this year, Jughead is listed as the "security detail" for the event, not a character in the production. But new photos from the CW clearly show Jughead on stage, both by himself and alongside his classmates. There are spotlights on him, and his arms are outstretched — it definitely looks like he's singing.

In addition to the potential for Jughead's breakout into singing, there are also some other noteworthy details from the pictures. For one thing, the farm will definitely be playing a huge role in the production, even if not in the script of the musical itself. Evelyn is wearing a T-shirt from The Farm in one photo. And let's not forget that the cult is the official "sponsor" of the school's production in the first place. (Why the production needs a sponsor in the first place isn't super clear.)

Dean Buscher/The CW

The CW's description of the episode on the press site also gives a few details about the upcoming episode. Apparently, Betty is "increasingly annoyed" by how much Evelyn is concerning herself with the musical. In addition to Evelyn's role as Ms. Fleming, there's a photo of her standing next to Kevin, so she might be taking on a backstage part to help the director, too.

Katie Yu/The CW

And if you don't remember which roles all of the Riverdale students are taking on in the musical, here's a quick reminder. Cheryl is playing Heather Chandler, Veronica is playing Heather McNamara, and Betty is playing Heather Duke. Josie, meanwhile, is playing Veronica Sawyer. (It's still not clear why the other Pussycats don't take part in the school musicals, given their obvious talent, but their names aren't on the cast list.)

As for the men, Archie is playing Kurt Kelly, and Reggie is playing Ram Sweeney. Sweet Pea — whose name is listed as "Sweet Pea" on the call sheet, rather than as his legal name — is playing Jason Dean, a.k.a. "J.D." Peaches 'N Cream, Fangs, Evelyn, and Toni round out the cast.

Fans will have to wait until next Wednesday, March 20, to find out what's really going on in the musical episode. But one thing is for sure: Cheryl is putting all of her frustration with her relationship into the musical. She and Toni are (maybe?) broken up, after Toni moves out of her house. But Cheryl isn't wallowing; she's throwing her heart and soul into Heathers, even squaring off with Toni during one scene, apparently.

Dean Buscher/The CW

At this point, pretty much everything on Riverdale is ridiculous and over-the-top, so I'm expecting nothing less from the next musical episode. Hopefully, at least, no one will turn up dead during the Heathers production.