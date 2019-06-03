Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to spend a jam-packed three days attending meetings, ceremonial events, lavish dinners, and certainly a tea or two during the president's first official state visit to the United Kingdom. Trump touched down in London early Monday and was immediately whisked off to meet the Queen. In fact, photos of Trump's U.K. visit show he, Melania, and the royal family may be on their way to becoming old friends.

While Trump has visited the United Kingdom before — he and Melania met the Queen last July — this is his first official state visit across the pond. But despite his history with Queen Elizabeth II, Trump's visit could get a little awkward, depending on who's in the room, given some of the controversial comments he made prior to his arrival.

Over the weekend, for example, Trump called Meghan Markle's previous criticisms about him "nasty" in an interview with British tabloid The Sun. The Duchess of Sussex is not expected to meet with Trump during his state visit as she is on maternity leave following the birth of her son, Archie, according to the BBC.

Then, hours before his plane touched down in the United Kingdom, Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter, calling him "a stone cold loser" and alleging he'd done a "terrible job as mayor." Khan has been a vocal critic of the U.S. president and The New York Times recently reported that he'd granted protesters permission to fly a giant balloon float that depicts Trump as an orange baby during the president's visit.

Here's a look at how Trump's visit has progressed so far:

Not Everyone Wanted To Warmly Welcome Trump Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images While the president and first lady are expected to receive a warm welcome from multiple members of the royal family, many Londoners are expected to attend anti-Trump protests scheduled to coincide with Trump's visit. A group of protesters unfurled a "Resist Trump" banner in London just prior to the U.S. president's arrival.

Still, Spectators Turned Up For Trump's Arrival Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images But while anti-Trump protesters gathered elsewhere in London, throngs of spectators were on hand Monday to catch Marine One, the president's helicopter, landing at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking Of Spectators Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were spotted peeking through the windows at Buckingham Palace in order to catch a glimpse of Trump and Melania's ceremonial welcome.

Greetings WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump and Melania were greeted on the lawn at Buckingham Palace by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

A Royal Welcome WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president then meet the Queen and received a ceremonial welcome, which included royal gun salutes and troop inspections.

Troop Inspection Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images President Trump inspected the troops at Buckingham Palace alongside Prince Charles.

Hold On To Your Hats Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images As Trump inspected the troops with Prince Charles during the ceremonial welcome, Melania and Camilla fought to hold on to their hats in the wind while standing alongside the Queen on the steps of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's Gift WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to CNN, the Queen gifted Melania with a "specially commissioned silver box" designed to look like the ceiling of Buckingham Palace's music room with a "handcrafted enamel lid."

A Royal Tour WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images During their visit with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Trump and Melania were given a tour of the palace's royal gift collection. According to CNN, the Queen opted to show the president and the first lady artifacts that specifically related to either the United States, such as the Declaration of Independence, or Scotland, where some of Trump's ancestors hail from.

The Grave Of The Unknown Warrior Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images Following a private lunch with the Queen, the president and first lady traveled with Andrew, the Duke of York to Westminster Abbey. There they laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The Sights At Westminster Abbey WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Both the president and first lady were given a private tour of the abbey.

The Family That Tours Together WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ivanka and Kushner were also on hand during the president's tour of Westminster Abbey.

The Guestbook Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images No trip to Westminster Abbey is complete with out signing the guestbook. The Trump's left a thank-you note as well.

Care For A 'Cuppa? WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Following their tour of Westminster Abbey, Trump and Melania met back up with Charles and Camilla to enjoy a spot of tea at Clarence House.