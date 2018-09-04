There are tons of snacks and treats that have been inspired by the Harry Potter series — think butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Orlando's Universal Studios, recipes for Hagrid's rock cakes, and pumpkin pasties. Now, we might just have the most creative (and truly magical) one yet on our hands: gourmet marshmallow company XO Marshmallow is releasing four Harry Potter themed marshmallow treats, each representing one of the Hogwarts houses — including a pickle-flavored marshmallow.

Even if you know with a deep sense of conviction that you belong in either Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, you're going to want to try every single one of XO Marshmallow's themed treats. The flavors are as distinctive as each house is — and hopefully you'll be game to try them all. Unsurprisingly, Slytherin has received the flavor that's least on the sweet side — but still manages to be irresistible to many. The Slytherin-inspired marshmallow's flavor is "Wicked Pickle," and I think the unique taste will completely do the house justice. Wicked Pickle is made with fresh dill pickle juice and, according to XO Marshmallow, is tastebud-approved to taste exactly like pickle. "Inspired by our favorite green & silver house, this savory mallow combines the sweetness of sugar with the puckering power of pickle," the company says on their website. Life is short — I think it's time for all of us to try a pickle-flavored marshmallow.

XO Marshmallow's gourmet treats are made in adorable cube shapes--and they explain that because of the size, the sweets are perfect for alone-time snacking, (reluctantly) sharing with friends, or even using them as an ingredient in another dish. If you create a dish that deliciously incorporates dill pickle-flavored marshmallows, please go on the Food Network — your talent knows no bounds (bonus points if you put an additional Harry Potter twist on it). These marshmallows are also an awesome gift idea or party favor — hello, bridesmaids who's bride-to-be friends have always loved Harry Potter. A set of 12 Wicked Pickle Slytherin-inspired marshmallows costs $8.95. Get your hands on that steal while you can, because these savory bites will only be available during the month of September.

What about the other houses? Prepare for some mouth-watering goodness: Gryffindor is honored with hot-and-sweet Sriracha Honey marshmallows, that were created by combining the heat of Sriracha with the sweet taste of fresh honey. Each bite will give you a well-needed kick.

XO Marshmallow pays homage to Ravenclaw with Blackberry Brown Butter marshmallows, giving customers the chance to dig into a blend of toasty brown butter combines and tart, fresh blackberry puree. Another sweet-and-savory pick — this marshmallow is the perfect balance between the two.

Hufflepuff comes bearing Turmeric Orange marshmallows. "We combined fresh turmeric power with orange juice to create a delicious, savory, and “sunshine” feeling marshmallow," the company explains, and the pairing makes perfect sense. Also, bonus points to this one--turmeric has an endless list of incredible health benefits (so if someone asks, you're eating marshmallows for your health and well-being).

These three are also only available during September, so act fast.

You can even score some savings if you decide to splurge on a pack (or several packs) of these flavorful treats: Until September 7, you can get 15 percent off your order on XO Marshmallow using the code "SORTING HAT''. Treat yourself to some Harry Potter-themed marshmallows, and have a magical day.