Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Monique Samuels has been very open about her desire to expand her family. During Season 3, she discussed her struggles after a miscarriage but by the time they filmed the reunion, Monique was pregnant. Although she is pregnant in the first half of Season 4, Monique Samuels gave birth to her third child on Nov. 26, 2018 — happy news that she shared with People soon after.

In that interview, Monique shared that her son Chase Omari Samuels was "absolutely perfect." Monique shared a screenshot from the article on Instagram and wrote, "Thank God for a safe and fast delivery and one healthy baby boy!!!!" Previously, the mom of three announced her pregnancy in June 2018 with a Boomerang video that she shared on Instagram. In the video, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member danced around in a flowy dress and pulled the loose fabric to reveal her baby bump. In the caption she joked, "I’m way too happy to be bothered... I’m full of life... LITERALLY."

And just in case the joke didn't quite land or you didn't notice her baby in the video, she also included the hashtag #partyoffive. Baby Chase joined Monique, her husband Chris Samuels, son Christoper, and daughter Milani. Christopher and Milani were five and three years old at the time they welcomed their little brother.

After her big announcement, Monique continued to document her pregnancy with photos and videos on social media. In July 2018, Monique shared a series of videos discussing the new addition with her son and daughter. Christopher told Monique, "I want a brother." And, of course, Milani wanted another little girl in the family. She even cutely declared, "I'm gonna feed it milk."

Just a month before, Monique admitted that she and Chris did not tell the kids about their sibling yet. However, they must have had some idea since Monique revealed, "They have been giving my belly plenty of hugs and kisses. It’s almost as if they know, but they don’t know they know!" Obviously, their instincts were on point!

In another Instagram from July 2018, Monique told her followers, "We don’t want to know the gender until we push it out!" This makes sense since she already had a son and a daughter at home.

In October 2018, Monique admitted that she was "counting down" until she gave birth to her third child.

Just three days before giving birth, Monique revealed to her Instagram followers, "Me and my hair are ready for labor. Come on baby 3!!!! PLEASE!" In an interview that People shared on May 9, Monique discussed the high drama she experienced while filming even though she was pregnant. She admitted:

"I was totally shocked, especially because everyone knew I had just had a miscarriage. And then, early on in that pregnancy with Chase, I actually had some complications and we almost lost the pregnancy."

Yes, the cameras were around during Monique's pregnancy, but her labor was not filmed by the crew. She told People, "I had my own videos that I did and I sent to production." Not only that, but baby Chase is integrating very well with the RHOP cast. In that same interview, Monique revealed that he has already spent time with Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, and Ashley Darby.

A lot of Monique's Season 4 storyline revolves around her pregnancy, which (hopefully) means we will get a lot of cute moments with Chase.