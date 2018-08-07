After reportedly being hospitalized for a stomach virus, Pink has canceled another concert appearance on the Australian leg of her tour, according to the New York Post's Page Six. The recent cancellation, as People points out, is the third show that the singer has had to postpone on her extensive Down Under Beautiful Trauma Tour. On Sunday, August 6, the singer had to back out of a scheduled performance, just hours before she was set to take the stage in Sydney. It is unclear when the rescheduled tour dates will take place with the Australian portion of Pink's showcase scheduled to take place from July 4 to August 26.

However, Live Nation – the tour's producer – addressed the last minute cancellation on Twitter, explaining on Aug. 6:

“Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”

The recent concert stalling comes just days after it was reported that Pink also had to cancel the first day of her Sydney performance due to an upper respiratory infection on August 2.

During the time of her postponement, Live Nation released a statement which detailed:

“Pink remained in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. She will be reassessed by her doctors today."

Snapshots of the entertainer and her children on the beach that later surfaced caused critics to question the reason for the show's cancellation. Pink later took to Instagram to address the drama surrounding the Byron Beach outing "out of respect" for her fans.

Along with a paparazzi photo of the beach day, she shared a lengthy caption, which in part, read:

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children.”

The blunt, yet apologetic, post appeared to be in direct response to a headline and photos which were featured in the Australian tabloid, The Daily Telegraph. The outlet shared an image of Pink lying on the beach as her daughter looked on with the headline, "Pink's Sydney concert canceled as she chills in Byron Bay."

While defending the moment on social media, Pink also went into great detail about her health issues and how hard it is to tour with two young children in tow. Her post continued:

“I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

It certainly goes without saying that Pink's health and the well-being of her family should always be top priority and it's great to see that she's committed to making sure that she gets well soon.