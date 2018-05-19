Pippa Middleton is honorary British royalty, thanks to her duchess sister and her charm. Given her closeness to the royal family, it was no surprise that Middleton took the long walk to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But what did Pippa Middleton wear to attend the 2018 royal wedding? With her husband James Matthews by her side, Middleton — who is expecting the couple's first child — looked stunning in a floral and feminine dress that was simply perfect for the big day.

Middleton arrived to the ceremony in a baby blue dress with delicate pink flowers decorating the fabric. Her skirt was slightly pleated in an unconventional way, showing off panels of a dusty rose color, which complimented the floral decoration on the dress. To keep with the conservative theme of royal affairs, Middleton wore light colored stockings under her dress.

And then, of course, there is the hat. Atop her head, Middleton wore a matching blush hat made of tweed-like material. Afixed to the top was a collection of flowers and mesh to add volume and character to the headpiece. Middleton also wore simple blush colored heels and carried a muted pink clutch,

With such a grand outfit and fascinator, Middleton kept her makeup and hair simple. A neatly tied low bun was her go-to hairstyle, while her makeup was left gorgeously understated, with a neutral eye and light pink lip.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

