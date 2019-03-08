The number of plus-size brands in the UK is slowly but surely growing. But it can still be hard for some women to find the exact look of their dreams. That's where Navabi comes in. The online retailer sells banging pieces from a huge range of designers, and each item is available in every size from a UK 14 to 32. Now, the company has teamed up with one of the community's top influencers. And plus-size blogger Danielle Vanier's Navabi collection is definitely worth your time.

Vanier has spent her career working with and consulting for fashion brands both in London and Sweden. Most famously, she was involved with the launch of Mark & Spencer's Curve collection. Her personal sense of style switches between simple minimalist pieces and vibrant printed looks; something her 110,000 Instagram followers clearly love.

Her Navabi collection — which is available now in a UK size 14 to 32 — features 14 designs, ranging from a super chic cropped trench jacket to a sleek scuba dress. Inspired by her time in Sweden, the line has a distinct minimalist feel. But don't mistake that for plainness. "Each had to have a unique design detail, whether it was a basic top or any of the statement pieces," Vanier said in a statement. Think frills on culottes and subtle ties on jumpers and tops.

"It was also crucial that I designed items that wouldn’t date or go out of fashion," the influencer told Cosmopolitan. "I wanted to make items that could be worn time and time again." She also made a point of ensuring every piece would be available for less than £100 and suitable for literally any age.

Here are some of the very best bits.

