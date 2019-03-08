Plus-Size Blogger Danielle Vanier's Navabi Collection Is Here To Inject The Scandi Look Into Your Wardrobe

The number of plus-size brands in the UK is slowly but surely growing. But it can still be hard for some women to find the exact look of their dreams. That's where Navabi comes in. The online retailer sells banging pieces from a huge range of designers, and each item is available in every size from a UK 14 to 32. Now, the company has teamed up with one of the community's top influencers. And plus-size blogger Danielle Vanier's Navabi collection is definitely worth your time.

Vanier has spent her career working with and consulting for fashion brands both in London and Sweden. Most famously, she was involved with the launch of Mark & Spencer's Curve collection. Her personal sense of style switches between simple minimalist pieces and vibrant printed looks; something her 110,000 Instagram followers clearly love.

Her Navabi collection which is available now in a UK size 14 to 32 — features 14 designs, ranging from a super chic cropped trench jacket to a sleek scuba dress. Inspired by her time in Sweden, the line has a distinct minimalist feel. But don't mistake that for plainness. "Each had to have a unique design detail, whether it was a basic top or any of the statement pieces," Vanier said in a statement. Think frills on culottes and subtle ties on jumpers and tops.

"It was also crucial that I designed items that wouldn’t date or go out of fashion," the influencer told Cosmopolitan. "I wanted to make items that could be worn time and time again." She also made a point of ensuring every piece would be available for less than £100 and suitable for literally any age.

Here are some of the very best bits.

1The Everyday Dress

Danielle Vanier High Neck Tie Belt Scuba Dress

£72

Navabi

Made from a stretchy scuba fabric, this high-necked dress is designed to be worn anywhere at any time. Amp up the sporty vibe with a pair of white trainers and throw a pair of heels on for nighttime outings.

2The New Season Jacket

Danielle Vanier Cropped Classic Trench

£80

Navabi

Forget the trench coat. The trench jacket is where it's at right now. The cropped design will accentuate whatever you choose to wear underneath and can be styled casually or buttoned up for a more formal look.

3Workwear Central

Danielle Vanier Cropped Tie Sleeve Top

£48

Navabi

If you're after an uncomplicated piece, this is it. Instead of releasing a plain white top, Vanier has added split sleeves complete with dainty ties. Definitely one for the office.

4A Touch Of Frill

Danielle Vanier Satin Blend Frill Side Culottes

£64

Navabi

Do you know what's better than culottes? Frilly culottes. Vanier's sleek design features a high waist, wide-legged look, and those all-important frills.

5The Cosy One

Danielle Vanier Hooded Scuba Sheer Sleeve Dress

£80

Navabi

For the days where you just can't be bothered, turn to Vanier's hoodie dress. It's soft, it's comfy, and it has sheer stripy sleeves. What's not to love?

6A Spring Skirt

Danielle Vanier Asymmetric Hem Plissé Skirt

£80

Navabi

Now that spring is officially here, it's time to get back into wearing skirts. This lightweight A-line design comes with a comfy high waist and on-trend pleats.

7A Dress For The Year

Danielle Vanier V-Neck Belted Crepe Dress

£72

Navabi

While a lot of the collection falls into the monochrome category, this rust-hued dress is a little different. Not only will it add a hint of colour to your minimalist wardrobe, but it can be worn for almost any occasion. Plus it comes with a matching belt.

8Two For The Price Of One

Danielle Vanier Back-To-Front Top

£40

Navabi

This does exactly what it says on the tin. Somehow, Vanier has designed a top that seamlessly mixes two necklines. One side has a V-neck; the other a round one. Wear whichever way you like for two totally different styles.

9The Comfiest Trousers Known To Woman

Danielle Vanier Cotton Paperbag Trousers

£64

Navabi

Once you go paperbag, you'll never go back. Designed in a roomy silhouette, these trousers will give you the flexibility to do do absolutely anything.

If only there were more Navabis in the world.