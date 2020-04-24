If we zoom out all the way to the outskirts of the solar system, we'll eventually reach Pluto — and while this celestial body may reside far from the earth, its astrological influence is still highly significant. Pluto retrograde 2020 begins on April 25 and won't go direct again until Oct. 5, so we've all got nearly six months of self-reflection on our 2020 docket. But of course, this retrograde will affect all zodiac signs a little differently, depending on how it hits our personal astrology charts.

Pluto is the slowest moving planet in astrology — it spends around 20 years in each zodiac sign. Because of that, it's known as one of the "generational planets" and has a heavy influence on the collective. With Pluto transits, changes happen on a deep, cataclysmic level. These shifts are powerful, so they can affect the structure of the world and society at large, but also affect us on a personal level.

As the planet of trasformation, Pluto retrograde can catalyze deep, long-lasting shifts — both in our own consciousness and in the world at large. During Pluto retrograde, we have an opportunity to dive into everything lurking beneath the surface of our lives and selves. It's a chance to explore our shadow side, uncover (and heal) repressed issues, and face our subconscious fears and desires.

This exploration could be foundation-shaking for many of us, but there are a few zodiac signs who will find the energy of this retrograde flows quite easily. Here are the four zodiac signs least affected by Pluto retrograde 2020.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pluto is forming a positive trine aspect for you, Taurus, which indicates that the shifting energy should flow easily and make you feel like things are falling into place — even if it changes a few of your plans along the way. "Change comes slowly with a Pluto transit, but for Taurus, this change comes in an easy manner," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "You could experience a change in your thinking, educational process, or travel plans — but not in a bad way." You're growing toward new interests, life paths, and ways of thinking about the world. Enjoy the eclectic journey.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're redefining the way you experience pleasure and leisure right now, Virgo — so this Plutonian exploration (and the subsequent energy shifts) will be more fun than painful, thanks to Pluto forming a lucky trine aspect to your Sun. "Pluto will retrograde in your house of children, friends and love, so you could see changes in this area," Hale says. "It should work out well in the long run — even if you change your mind about a romance or friendship. Should this be the case, you could still remain friends." Going with the flow is key, as you can trust that any wrenches that get thrown your way are making room for more flowers to bloom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Pluto is your ruling planet, Scorpio, so you're bound to feel this retrograde in a big way — but expect positive shifts this time around, not difficult ones. "Should a major change occur [in your life,] it will not be difficult or distracting, as Pluto is forming an easy aspect with your Sun that typically pertains to conversation,"" Hale says. That said, expect for transformative experiences to come to you during everyday encounters over the coming months — even casual chats with friends, coworkers, roommates, and peers could provide you with valuable insight in an easy-to-digest package.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Intense Pluto transits can be heavy for a soul-searching and spiritual water sign like yourself, Pisces — but thankfully, because this planet is forming an auspicious sextile aspect to your Sun, you'll find that the changes come in gentle waves. "You will not be distracted or face issues with Pluto’s retrograde this year," Hale says. "While changes may well occur when it comes to your hopes and wishes, friends, and group activities, it won't be anything dramatic or over the top." Embrace the shifts in your friendship group or community, as you'll find everything is falling into place rather than out of alignment.