Even in 2019, we can sometimes struggle to come to terms with one single, basic fact: Women. Love. Porn. Not all women of course, but a lot of women. A lot of women love a lot of porn. What was once thought of as a predominately male activity is not actually just for men at all. In fact, according to Pornhub's Women Of The World survey — which is SFW, as long as your work doesn't mind the words "lesbian" and "anal" scrawled across your screen over and over — women around their world are getting their porn on in a big way. Interestingly, the most active 20 countries in the world make up 71 percent of all female Pornhub traffic, so some women are very busy indeed. (It's probably mostly me, to be honest.)

In honor of International Women’s Day, the folks at Pornhub teamed up with Mashable to look at the type of porn women like around the world. And although there were some huge variations across the different countries — and even different states — some things seem universal. Namely, women love lesbian born. Straight women, gay women, pansexual women — women watch lesbian porn. A lot. To get a sense of what kind of porn women are watching (and just how much they like lesbian porn), the Pornhub survey results say it all.

Lesbian Porn Is Everywhere Pornhub Not only is lesbian porn the most popular category among women, it's also viewed by women 151 percent more than it's viewed by men. That being said, it didn't come out on top in every country. Hentai, ebony, anal, Indian, Japanese, mature, and MILF took the top spot in different countries around the world.

Americans Have Penchant For Ebony And Interracial Porn Pornhub Although lesbian porn was definitely a common theme, there was some major variation around the world. Pornhub looked at viewings rates in each country compared to other countries, to work out what each country had a real hankering for. While often it had to do with people searching for their own nationality — like Russian porn being 714 percent more popular in Russia or Italian porn being 954 percent more popular in Italy than anywhere else in the world — it wasn't all about that. Women in the Philippines, for example, were 233 percent more likely to search for romantic porn than other parts of the world. As for the United States, women here were 102 percent more likely to search for ebony porn and 69 percent more likely to search for interracial porn than women in other parts of the world.

Lesbian Porn Tops Most, But Not All States Pornhub Even within the US of A, lesbian porn ruled supreme. Although it wasn't the top everywhere — some states in the south preferred ebony and a smattering of states through the west and northeast went for threesome porn instead.