Practical People Are Obsessed With These 40 Random Products On Amazon
There are definitely those days when you just want to log on to Amazon and do some retail therapy that results in something totally useless —like, say, a hand boiler. (If you don't know what a hand boiler is, it's not for boiling hands — go look it up.) Racking up too many tchotchkes and not enough stuff you can actually use? I feel you. However, practical people are actually obsessed with some really clever products on Amazon: so next time I need to spend some money, I'll try to go for the items that the more pragmatic consumers are buying.
I know, I know, practicality seems boring — but these selections have plenty of fun to offer, too. There's the eyeliner that stamps out the perfect cat eye every time so you're red carpet-ready in just seconds. And you have the silicone body brush duo that's designed to provide an exfoliating treatment — even waaaaay down your back, thanks to the long handle on the scrubbing brush — and thanks to the paddle equipped with massage nodules, you'll get a circulation-boosting treatment that helps with lymphatic drainage, too. What's so fun about all of that? They're so brightly colored, you won't be able to suppress a smile every time you hop in the shower.
Good, and good for you. Now go press "Add to Cart" on that hand boiler, too.