PrettyLittleThing are killing the game right, with their International Women’s Day campaign making a huge splash and their Maya Jama, Ashley Graham, and Hailey Baldwin collaborations bringing us some seriously fierce collections. Whether you’re in need of a dress and killer heels for a night out or comfy leisure wear to mooch around the house in, they got you. And it seems that 2019 really is their year as PrettyLittleThing have teamed up with Ms Banks, Lady Leshurr, and Lioness to bring you one of their coolest curated collections yet. If distressed denim and bright colours are your thing then you better get your purse out and be prepared to spend some money. This collection has summer 2019 written all over it.

PLT are no strangers to supporting phenomenal women and their latest campaign follows suit. The brand have teamed up with Ms Banks, Lady Leshurr, and Lioness for a collaborative collection that features the artists' own curated lines. There's even a track produced and released with Will.I.Am in honour of the launch.

This collection is all about eye-catching prints, vibrant colours, and graphic tees. The clothes are as bold as the women who curated them and will have you feeling fierce.

PrettyLittleThing

This trio are a natural fit for such a phenomenal campaign. With over one million YouTube subscribers Lady Leshurr is one of the best British grime and hip-hop artists right now. Best known for her Queens Speech series, which went viral in 2016, she won Best Female Act at the MOBO awards and was a regular on Don’t Hate The Playaz with Maya Jama.

Ms Banks is another artist that has taken the British music scene by storm. To say she has been busy is an understatement. As well as supporting Nicki Minaj on her worldwide tour, Ms Banks performed at the 2019 Brits alongside girl power sensations Little Mix.

The PLT trio is completed by Lioness. Being named as an artist you need to watch in 2019, this artist has been making huge waves, with BBC 1Xtra saying: “How you would define x-factor as being a certain something you can’t quite put your finger on... I think Lioness has got it in bucket loads.”

If you need to freshen up your wardrobe, this collection is all over it and the imagery is so incredibly strong. The girls present the mood you should be taking into summer 2019.

PrettyLittleThing

Speaking about the collection on Instagram, Lady Leshurr said, “been keeping it a secret for a minute now but it’s official! I’m happy to announce that you can now purchase my collection #UNLESHED on @PrettyLittleThing NOW! This is MAAAD tbh 3 melanin queens got their own line on PLT?! Oh it’s LITTTT!”

As if curating a hot collection wasn’t enough, Ms Banks, Lioness, and Lady Leshurr also produced a track with Will.I.Am for the launch. Featuring outfits from the collection, a great video, and massive track, fans are *seriously* being spoilt here.

will i am on YouTube

There's no doubt that after looking through the collection, music video, and imagery, you are going to feel empowered and want to start shopping the looks.