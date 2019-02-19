It is International Women’s Day on March 8. Whilst shouting the praises of the amazing women around you is appropriate all year round, I am so here for all of the social media appreciation posts, events, and marches that go on at this time of the year. And what better way to celebrate the strong, opinionated, empowered women around you than by getting together and having some fun? #everyBODYinPLT is PrettyLittleThing's International Women’s Day campaign and it's about to help you do just that in style. The brand teamed up with some seriously inspiring women to showcase their new kick ass collection of slogan tees, jumpers, and shorts. And to top it all off, all proceeds will go to charity. If you are in need of an excuse to get your girls together, International Women’s Day is perfect and PrettyLittleThing will have you looking seriously cute however you celebrate it.

Empowered women empower women and I know I count myself so lucky to be surrounded by women who are making moves, spreading positivity, and causing serious changes. For me, International Women’s Day is about celebrating them and all that they are doing. In true girl power fashion PrettyLittleThing have teamed up with some of the most inspiring and influential faces right now to create the #everyBODYinPLT campaign. The promo images will serve you some real girl goals inspiration.

Social media sensation and activist Lauren Rose, model, DJ, and activist Mari Malek, and YouTuber, and influencer Yasmin Jay all waved the flag for sisterhood in appearing in the new #everyBODYinPLT line. Social media star Giuliana Farfalla, alopecia advocate, mentor, and model Danielle Candray, and writer, podcaster, and activist Madison Lawson also joined the ranks making up an incredibly inspiring group of women.

Speaking about her own involvement in the campaign and what International Women’s Day means to her, host of the award winning podcast You, Me and the Big C and all round powerhouse, Lauren Mahon said:

“To me IWD is a day to celebrate everything that a women means... As a society we often have definitions of femininity and womanhood forced upon us on this day and it’s great to acknowledge the incredible moves and work women are doing, and now there’s at least one day where we can stand together and say 'yes come on girl let’s do this.'"

If the prospect of a whole new range of feminist slogan tees to add to your collection doesn’t excite you enough, PrettyLittleThing has also connected with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts and all of the proceeds from the #everyBODYinPLT campaign will go to them. Supporting women and girls as they grow into strong leaders and using their voice for change around the world, WAGGS helps build up communities on the strength of the women within them. Mari Malek’s involvement with #everyBODYinPLT runs really personal. She said, “I’m an advocate for women empowerment, education and just being yourself.”

As a brand this isn’t the first time that PrettyLittleThing have made moves to celebrate what it means to be a woman. Their second collaboration with the phenomenal Maya Jama was released earlier in 2019 and the PLT podcast PLT: Behind Closed Doors has been a resounding success discussing everything from self-worth, relationships, female relationships, and success. It also helps that PLT are killing it when it comes to producing clothes that leave you feeling empowered and sexy. Speaking about her involvement in the campaign and her own thoughts, Yasmin Jay said, “my message to the women of the world is to feel beautiful an confident in your own skin!”

There is no better time than International Women’s Day to reflect on the amazing girls and women around you. Building each other up and having other girls' backs is one of the most satisfying things in the world and to see PLT appointing women who are raising awareness for serious issues, and raising others up as the face of #everyBODYinPLT is so heart-warming. Madison Lawson really embodies the campaign when she said, “being a supporter and not a competitor of others can make the world a better place!”