Primark Is Selling £8 Tongs That Curl Hair In Just 15 Minutes

Whether you prefer to use straighteners, curlers, or just your hairdryer and a reliable brush, heated hair tools are one of the biggest investments we make when it comes to our beauty routines. It's easy to spend in excess of £100, with some brands charging much more for a pair of tongs or a super high tech hairdryer (Dyson, I'm looking at you). And while the jury's out over whether they're worth the extra £££, sometimes it's nice to have a bargain option too. So it makes sense that beauty fans are loving this £8 Primark curler, which is the perfect stocking filler for those looking to achieve beautiful waves on a budget.

The Primark tool became an instant hit when Facebook user Lily Boyers posted a picture of her hair before and after using them on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group. The photo shows Lily's natural hair, which is super straight, and her hair after being curled for 15 minutes with Primark's purse-friendly Skinny Curling Tongs. She notes that her locks are "pretty thick," making the results all the more impressive.

Lily's post garnered some serious attention, with 4k reactions and 1k comments, including those who compared the straighteners to those by more well-known, expensive brands:

"Amazing price considering how good they are," noted one Facebook user who had also tried the Primark pair. "I have a wider barrel Remington wand and these curl quicker than the Remington."

As well as this 'skinny' pair, Primark also sells a pair that have a slightly thicker barrel for a mere £10. Impressive.

If you're keen to try out this bargain pair of tongs for on-point tight curls, you'll have to seek them out in store, unfortunately. Like with all of Primark's incredible goods, the tool is not available to buy online. My advice? Run, don't walk, to your nearest store and pray for some good luck, as these are destined to sell out after this epic review.