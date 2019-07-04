Get ready to spruce up your house and wardrobe with some totally roar-some merch, because Primark has only gone and collabed with Disney again. This time they’re celebrating the live-action adaption of The Lion King, which will hit theatres later this month. With loads of products to choose from — and yes, that includes a beauty range — here’s what's in the Primark Lion King range.

The collab officially hit stores on June 30, and unsurprisingly it’s already receiving a lot of hype. Whether you want to rep your fave characters on some tees and crop jumpers, nightwear with a hint of Beyoncé (for real) or decorate your abode with cute AF mugs and blankets you better get down to your local high street quick. Especially since everything’s so damn affordable, with items ranging between £2 - £20.

What’s also worth noting is that while this range is celebrating the live-action adaptation, it’s repping the 1995 animated classic. Cue the nostalgia.

But what exactly can you get? Well, there are three portions — clothes, homeware, and beauty. The beauty collection is a little smaller than Primark’s previous Aladdin range, but it's still as iconic. The eyeshadow palette, aptly named The Wild Side, is £6 and encased in a round compact case. Along with this, the collection also includes a compact and paddle brush (£2 and £3), a cute AF headband (£2), a large and small makeup bag (£5 and £4), perfume (£2.50), and a three-pack of lipsticks (£4).

When it comes to fashion, you do not want to miss out on that beautiful crop jumper (£10). Featuring a central decal of Mufasa, Nala, Simba, Timon, Pumba, and Zazu, it’s an understated but iconic piece that you’ll need in your wardrobe.

There’s also a mustard yellow jumper featuring a Simba cub print (£12) as an alternative.

As Primark wrote on their style blog, this portion of the collection is a must-have.

“With the live-action remake of The Lion King coming up in less than a month, it’s time to stock up on your Pride Land perfect attire. Whether it’s the mustard yellow jumper or our cropped white number, you can rep your favourite safari characters as you strut about your kingdom (or down the high-street). Re-watching the original at home? Slide into some of our Lion King PJs, and if you’re just as excited as we are about the legendary combo that is The Lion King and Beyoncé, then our formation PJs should be the first thing you grab.”

Despite all this, I’ve gotta say the homeware portion stands out the most. The last time I wanted to deck my room out in this much Lion King merch was the late ’90s — talk about a throwback. From matching King and Queen mugs (£6), a ‘No Worries’ cookie jar (£12) to various sizes of duvet (£14 – £20) with an additional fleece throw (£6) and Simba cushion (£7), you’ll want everything.

Not only that, but ASOS has also collabed with Disney for some stellar Lion King fashion in a more subtle tone. So if you’re in the market for a mesh co-ord with Zazu printed all over it — you’re in luck.

Disney’s live-action adaption of The Lion King is out in cinemas on Friday July 19.