Unless you've been living under a rock lately, you will be fully aware that a live animation version of Disney classic Aladdin has arrived. And to celebrate, brands such as Primark have been rolling out the Aladdin inspired goodies, and their latest makeup range has got me particularly excited. Here's everything you need to know so far, including what's in the Primark Beauty Aladdin range, to when it comes out and how much it will cost.

The new collection looks just as magic as it sounds, and spans makeup, hair, and body. Being Primark, the prices are predictably super affordable and accessible, meaning you can pick everything up for under a tenner each. The starting price is £2, and there's nothing more expensive than £8. Impressive, huh?!

So onto the products themselves; I have to name the eyeshadow palette as the stand out item in the collection, thanks to its 12 epic shades, which range from shimmering rose golds to bold blues and greens. The packaging also looks beaut, housed in a tin with the words "Your wish is my command" on the front.

Alongside the super collectable eyeshadow palette, the range also features a hair paddle Brush (£2.50), a compact mirror (£2.50), a glitter body mist (£4), a hair turban (£2), an eye mask (£2), and a fragrance (£8). The hair brush and compact mirror are particularly cute, and the purple and gold packaging on everything is just dreamy.

Speaking about the collection, Primark's Style Editor wrote on their blog:

"From Genie blues to emerald greens, our 12 highly pigmented eyeshadows are the perfect colours when creating magical make-up styles. With names like ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Cosmic Love’, it’s easy to see that these shadows are as dreamy as Aladdin himself."

She continues:

"But before you head out on your magic carpet ride, don’t forget to spritz yourself with our enchanting fragrance, containing hints of jasmine (see what we did there?) and cashmere wood. And if you’re in the mood for an extra dusting of magic, then our glitter body mist will leave you that lil’ bit more mesmerising. Welcome to a whole new you!"

As the blog post states, the Aladdin beauty collection is already available in stores, but I'll be honest, I don't see it hanging around for long!

Primark has gone a bit Aladdin crazy as of late, releasing a home and clothing collection as well as beauty products. From a magic lamp teapot to some cosy PJs and a set of bedding, you can get pretty much everything you need to fill your Disney dreams.

And Primark isn't the only brand to have tapped into Aladdin based beauty; Mac recently released a range inspired by the Disney Classic, which featured lipsticks, eyeshadows, and powders amongst other things. It's a little pricier than Primark's offerings, but everything is totally beautiful, and the packaging is amazing. You can still shop the line on Mac's website.

Disney's new live action Aladdin is out in cinemas on Friday 24 May